Free Agent Shara Magomedov ‘Nervous’ About Future in UFC after Mokaev Situation: ‘Just had my last fight’

Shara Magomedov revealed he fought out his contract at UFC Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Magomedov picked up a decision win over Michal Oleksiejczuk to improve to 3-0 in the UFC. Although the Russian is undefeated in the UFC and as a pro, he is now a free agent and he says he is worried about his future after seeing the UFC part ways with undefeated fighter Muhammad Mokaev.

“I’ve just had my last fight under my current contract. Now I am hoping to get a new one. But after the Mokaev case, yes I am kind of nervous,” Shara Magomedov said, via Sportskeeda. “As a matter of fact it is true, my managers, Ali Abdelaziz, and Rizvan Magomedov, they are top-notch managers so I trust them in all respects and I do not worry at all.”

If the UFC opted to not re-sign Magomedov, it would be a bit of a surprise, as he appears to be a fan favorite and has some star potential. But, as Magomedov says, after the Mokaev situation, the UFC has shown they will move on from anyone, despite their record.

Shara Magomedov called out Nick Diaz after win

Following Shara Magomedov’s decision win over Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC Abu Dhabi, he called out Nick Diaz.

It was a bit of a surprise that Magomedov would call out Diaz but at the post-fight press conference, he opened up on the callout.

“He was supposed to be here, he was supposed to fight in the co-main event,” Magomedov said (via MMAJunkie). “Instead, I substituted him, he wasn’t able to fight. I think it’s not just for nothing, there’s a reason for that. I think I’d be honored to fight someone like him. I want to show that if I beat a big name like that, that’s what I need to fly up, to become super popular. So, that’s the last thing I need is just somebody with a huge name like him. I think it’s going to help me become a huge superstar.”

Magomedov is 14-0 as a pro.