Former Champ Breaks Down Dustin Poirier’s Guillotine And Why It Barely Works

Dustin Poirier is frequently known to ‘jump the gilly’ to use the parlance of his ardent fans, but a former multi-time UFC champion has insights into why he feels ‘The Diamond’ has such a low success percentage with the guillotine choke. This was outlined by Dominick Cruz, who recently did a video breakdown for the UFC 318 headliner for ESPN MMA. This main event matchup will see the trilogy bout between Max Holloway and Dustin Poirier, with the former defending his BMF title against the latter in what is Poirier’s big send-off from the sport.

While ‘jumping the gilly’ is a playful phrase found within mixed martial arts, the former WEC and UFC bantamweight kingpin explained why the actual technique has such a low level of success in general when Cruz said,

A lot of times you jump for the guillotine and you finish it. But there’s a lot of times where you jump for the guillotine and you end up down here on your butt and both are in and you’re on the neck and they pop the head out. Ah, and now I have to work all the way from here to get all the way back up to here. And let me tell you, that is exhausting.”

former Dustin Poirier opponent claims he goaded Poirier into guillotine attempt to lead to finish

Dustin Poirier is so known for this maneuver of jumping into a guillotine choke that a former opponent recently claimed he anticipated that technique in a way that meaningfully informed his strategy in the fight. This was imparted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in an interview he did for the Inspire Me podcast.

Expounding upon his strategy in the Poirier fight that saw him defeat ‘The Diamond’ to retain the UFC lightweight title, Nurmagomedov stated [via MMA Fighting],

“It was all my training camp when I’m going to try to take him down, his right hand guillotine is very good. He always try this. Not left hand — right hand. Because he’s a southpaw, he takes with right hand and he moves his hips. I know because I’m orthodox with [my] right hand but I like to choke people with left hand. I knew he was going to try to choke me with [his] right hand. “First time I [gave it to him], he don’t take. The second time when he take this, I let him choke me, he goes to maximum, I changed my body. I came back, I [gave it to] him because I tried to make him tired.”

“It was my plan, but it was a very dangerous plan. Because you have to be careful. Maybe you think he’s not choking you and you can go to sleep. After that, when I escaped, I understand he’s finished. I take his back and I choke him out.”