Sean Strickland’s Callout of Khamzat Chimaev Met With Laughter by MMA Media

Sean Strickland wasted little time staking his claim to the next title opportunity after Khamzat Chimaev’s dominant victory over Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 319. As Chimaev secured a unanimous decision win with a perfect 50-44 score across all three judges’ cards, Strickland took to social media.

According to Strickland, he “outwrestled Chimaev in the gym” and insisted that the newfound champion should “sit down and wait [his] turn.” That declaration, however, was greeted by widespread skepticism – and outright laughter – among MMA media figures.

Khamzat Chimaev

Chimaev’s performance at the United Center in Chicago was marked by a relentless grappling assault. He secured 12 of 17 takedown attempts and controlled the fight on the ground for 21 minutes and 40 seconds out of a possible 25. Striking figures were equally lopsided: Chimaev landed 529 total strikes compared to Du Plessis’s 45. Even Du Plessis’s brief revival in the fifth round could not alter the outcome of a contest defined by Chimaev’s suffocating top control.

Im probably the only one in the UFC that can out grapple that little whore for 5 rounds….



Well looks like I gotta stack some Ws to fight that little bitch lmao — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) August 17, 2025

Sean Strickland

In the immediate aftermath, Strickland reminded followers of his past training sessions with Chimaev, noting that he had “used to outwrestle him in the gym” and that Chimaev was merely “a funny guy” who talked too much. Chimaev later shrugged off those remarks at his post-fight press conference, pointing out that Du Plessis had taken Strickland down multiple times, challenging Strickland’s credibility as a grappler. Simply, Strickland lost to Du Plessis twice in close matches, while Chimaev dominated the South African champion.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates looks on prior to his middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The response from prominent MMA journalists show the gulf between hype and reality. Ariel Helwani described Strickland’s callout as “not buying it for a second,” yet welcomed the burst of activity it generated in the middleweight division. Calling this period “very exciting,” with fighters such as Caio Borralho and Reinier de Ridder.

Petesy Carroll echoed that sentiment: “Nobody is signing up for Sean Strickland putting a grappling masterclass on Khamzat Chimaev,” but added, “this breeds a lot of fresh air into the division, and we have a load of contenders there. Brand new.”

Others in the media were less diplomatic. Coverage by MMA Mania noted that Strickland’s insistence on his superiority over Chimaev drew ridicule, with pundits pointing out the glaring discrepancy between Strickland’s boast and Chimaev’s flawless UFC debut at middleweight. Reports highlighted that Strickland suffered a shutout loss to Du Plessis in their recent rematch, making his challenge to the new champion appear even more out of step.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates grapples with Dricus du Plessis of South Africa during their middleweight title bout in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Strickland’s timing adds another layer of irony: he has yet to secure victory over a top-five ranked middleweight, whereas Chimaev immediately cemented his status with an unblemished 15-0 record.

Regardless of the outcome, this exchange has energized the middleweight field. Chimaev’s grappling dominance has set a new benchmark, and Strickland’s challenge has been widely dismissed.