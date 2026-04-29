Ronda Rousey reveals big desire for MVP MMA to challenge UFC

MMA star Ronda Rousey has got big plans in mind for MVP to potentially challenge UFC’s market share in the sport.

In the main event of MVP MMA’s debut event next month, Ronda Rousey will return to active competition for the first time in ten years when she squares off against Gina Carano. Many believe that if it goes well, MVP MMA could well strive to become a real force of nature in mixed martial arts for a long time to come.

Of course, nobody really knows what Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano is going to look like, especially given how much time away they have both spent. Alas, the fan interest is there, and Netflix is going to hype this one up in a big way as we get closer and closer to fight night.

In a recent interview, Ronda Rousey had the following to say about potentially helping to run the MVP MMA promotion in the future.

Ronda Rousey discusses MVP MMA’s future

“I mean I think nobody is more qualified than me [to help lead MVP MMA],” Rousey told TMZ. “I’m definitely more qualified than Hunter f*cking Campbell. I think that MVP would be an incredible partner and that Nakisa [Bidarian] and Jake Paul really believe in making sure the fighters are compensated fairly.

“The sport is at a crossroads where it’s kind of like I came upon women’s MMA and I’m like wait a minute, there’s a huge opportunity here. I’m seeing it right now with MVP and Netflix and MMA. [If] this event is a huge success, there’s a huge opportunity to take over the market share in MMA and show everybody what they’ve been missing.”

“I think what Jake Paul and Mike Tyson proved is that showcase fights are the future of the sport,” Rousey explained. “People don’t tune in to see a belt. They don’t tune in to see a brand. They tune in to see characters that they know and love. It’s just like Pirates of the Caribbean. I’m not tuning in because I like the brand Pirates of the Caribbean or Disney. I don’t really care who gets Davey Jones’ heart at the end. I’m tuning in to see Jack Sparrow.

“The UFC, I think, has forgot that the fighters are the stars and that the characters are what people tune into see. They forgot when they started giving fight cards numbers instead of names and when they started putting everybody in the same exact uniform. I feel like there’s a huge opportunity to show what people miss in MMA and creating premier fights that feature characters that people love. I think this is just the beginning, if it is the huge success that I expect it to be. Hopefully there’s a partnership there in the future with me and MVP.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting