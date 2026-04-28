Conor McGregor Launches Energy Drink Brand, Explains How His Product Stands Out From Rivals

Conor McGregor has unveiled his latest business venture.

McGregor stands out as one of the rare athletes to achieve massive financial success both inside and outside the Octagon. “The Notorious” has built an estimated fortune of around $220 million, combining his profitable UFC earnings with a growing portfolio of successful enterprises.

The former two-division UFC champion has never hidden his affinity for alcohol, and his ventures in that space have become some of his most lucrative pursuits outside the Octagon. Chief among them is Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, which he launched in 2018 and later sold a majority stake in for around $600 million in April 2021, pocketing a significant payday. Beyond that, the Irishman also holds a major stake in his beer brand, Forged Irish Stout.

Image: @forgedirishstout/Instagram

With his passion for beverages continuing to drive his business moves, Conor McGregor on Tuesday announced his entry into the energy drink space, unveiling his new product “MAC ENERGY” at the Beverage Forum 2026 in California.

MAC ENERGY! The first and only of its kind. pic.twitter.com/zbiPPA3l4J — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2026

While details about the drink remain limited, “The Notorious” offered a glimpse on social media, sharing a video featuring boxing star Ryan Garcia posing with multiple cans of “MAC ENERGY”, seemingly showcasing a range of different flavors.

MAC ENERGY IS HERE! 🔋 pic.twitter.com/1iKTcMuc7P — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2026

Conor McGregor Details How “MAC ENERGY” Differs From Competitors

Conor McGregor took to X to explain what sets his latest beverage brand, “MAC ENERGY”, apart from other major players in the energy drink market.

“The Notorious” claimed his drink features a newly patented formula that includes BHB, a ketone associated with energy production, giving it a distinct edge that rivals won’t be able to replicate.

“Hey folks, I have founded my latest venture. My creation for the $90bn per annum energy drinks category. However, it is unlike any other. It is the ONLY energy drink with 5 grams of the ketone ‘BHB’ inside. The ‘energy’ ketone (Google BHB). I also have this ketone patented. Meaning, while all the sleeping giants in the category have just been caught off guard by the MAC, they can do nothing about it! MAC ENERGY IS HERE! Enjoy, Beverage Forum, California! That’s how it’s done!”

Hey folks, I have founded my latest venture.



My creation for the $90bn per annum energy drinks category.



However, it is unlike any other.



It is the ONLY energy drink with 5grams of the ketone “BHB” inside.



The “energy” ketone. (Google BHB)



I also have this ketone… — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 28, 2026

Conor McGregor has spent close to five years on the sidelines, last competing in July 2021 when he suffered a broken leg in the opening round of his trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Now, momentum is building around a potential comeback, with reports linking him to a rematch against former foe Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, an event slated to conclude the 2026 International Fight Week.

