Former Opponent Explains Why Anthony Joshua Will KO Tyson Fury In Upcoming Match

ByTimothy Wheaton
Anthony Joshua Poised to Headline Saudi Super Series with Back-to-Back Tyson Fury Blockbuster Boxing Bouts

Andy Ruiz Jr. picked Anthony Joshua to defeat Tyson Fury in their signed all-British heavyweight clash set for late 2026. He tied the prediction to Joshua sticking with his current training setup alongside Oleksandr Usyk.

Andy Ruiz on Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury

Fury kicked off talk of the matchup right after his comeback win. On April 11 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, he took a unanimous decision over Arslanbek Makhmudov, scoring 120-108 twice and 119-109 across 12 rounds. Joshua sat ringside, and Fury grabbed the mic post-fight to call him out directly. Joshua shot back that he would say when ready. Promoters sealed the deal soon after, with Eddie Hearn posting “Signed, sealed and delivered! AJ vs Fury is on!” No exact date or spot landed yet, though Wembley Stadium or Dublin’s Croke Park sit high on lists for Q4.

READ MORE:  "I Just Want to Give Him Some Slaps" Francis Ngannou Fires Back at Jake Paul

Ruiz laid out his take in a recent interview with CanadaSportsBetting.ca, he said: “I think from the performance that I’ve seen in his last fight, if Joshua prepares really well and he continues to keep training with Usyk, I think he could beat Tyson,” he said. He pointed to Joshua’s recent sessions in Ukraine, where Usyk overhauled his routine with footwork drills, cognitive tests, swimming, and cycling for better stamina. Ruiz added a heavyweight reality check: “But you never know in these heavyweight division fights. It only takes one punch and that could change the whole fight. So it’s definitely gonna be an interesting fight.”

READ MORE:  Is Naoya Inoue vs Junto Nakatani the Biggest Fight in Japanese Boxing History?

Ruiz reacted to Fury’s ring return with straight talk. “I’m pretty sure he was trying to get the knockout, but sometimes the knockouts come and sometimes they don’t. The most important thing is that he won, he got in the ring and he’s back. He is out of retirement,” Ruiz noted. Fury controlled Makhmudov after early pressure, landing uppercuts in round eight while the Russian tired fast. Ruiz wrapped with his own angle: “But I would love to fight either of them as well.”

Did Turki Just Confirm Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury? Fans Think So

The bout caps years of near-misses between Joshua and Fury. Joshua preps with a July 25 tune-up against Kristian Prenga in Saudi Arabia first. Ruiz, who upset Joshua in 2019 before dropping the rematch, keeps pushing for their trilogy while staying ready at 35-2-1. Fighters eye spots on the undercard or next after, as Riyadh Season backs the event on Netflix.

READ MORE:  Did Turki Just Confirm Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury?
READ MORE:  Anthony Joshua's Next Fight Announced for July 25 in Saudi Arabia

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been a dedicated follower of these sports for decades. Tim has covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events as an on camera personality.

Tim also works with a host of other media outlets such as Calf Kick Sports, DAZN, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, MMA News, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts