Takeru Knocks Out Rodtang in Round 5 to Win Interim ONE Title

Takeru Segawa delivered a dramatic finish in his long-awaited rematch with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, scoring a fifth-round knockout to capture the interim ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Championship at ONE Samurai 1 in Tokyo.

Takeru Vs. Rodtang 2 Results

The bout, held at Ariake Arena on April 29, 2026, closed a heated rivalry that began with Rodtang’s first-round knockout win in March 2025. This time, Takeru adjusted his pace, survived early pressure, and turned the fight in his favor over five intense rounds.

From the opening bell, both fighters pressed forward with little hesitation. Rodtang relied on his trademark aggression, mixing low kicks and tight hooks while testing Takeru’s reactions. Takeru answered with sharp calf kicks and steady pressure, gradually forcing Rodtang toward the ropes.

Momentum shifted in the second round when Takeru dropped Rodtang with a left hook during an exchange. Rodtang disputed the call but continued trading at close range. Takeru stayed composed and scored a second knockdown with another left hook before the round ended, signaling a clear change from their first meeting.

Rodtang responded in the middle rounds by increasing his output, using front kicks and body shots to push Takeru backward. The Thai star’s durability showed as he absorbed heavy shots and continued to invite exchanges, even as Takeru found success with counters.

By the fourth round, both fighters were trading openly in the center of the ring, drawing loud reactions from the crowd. Rodtang targeted the body and mixed in knees, while Takeru answered with hooks and straight punches, refusing to give ground.

The finish came late in the fifth round. Takeru landed a clean right straight that forced Rodtang to retreat, then followed with a series of punches that resulted in a knockdown. Rodtang stood up but was quickly overwhelmed along the ropes. A final right hook dropped him again, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

The arena erupted as Takeru, visibly exhausted, climbed the corner and celebrated with a signature backflip. The win earned him the interim title and a reported bonus of 15 million yen. The result marks a significant moment in Takeru’s career. After losses in high-profile bouts and announcing plans to retire following this rematch, he leaves the division with one of the most memorable wins in recent ONE Championship history.

For Rodtang, the defeat ends a rivalry that showcased his striking style, even in defeat. Despite the loss, his performance reinforced his reputation as one of the sport’s most durable and entertaining fighters.