UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time
All the fights for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 in Sydney, Australia on Saturday 8th February 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.
- Event: UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2
- Date: Sat, February 8, 2025
- Location: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia
- Broadcast: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET
- Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.
UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 Full Fight Card
Main Card
- Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland: Middleweight – Main Event – Title Fight
- Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez: Women’s Strawweight – Title Fight
Prelims
- Justin Tafa vs. Talisson Teixeira: Heavyweight
Early Prelims
- Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli: Lightweight
- Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll: Flyweight
- Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio: Light Heavyweight
*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights
Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Tale of the Tape
|Name:
|Dricus Du Plessis
|Sean Strickland
|Country:
|South Africa
|United States
|Age:
|30
|33
|Height:
|6 ft 0 in (1.83 m)
|6 ft 1 in (1.85 m)
|Weight:
|185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb)
|185 lb (84 kg; 13.2 st)
|Reach:
|76 in (193 cm)
|76 in (193 cm)
Start date and time
UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 takes place on Saturday 8th February 2025, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The fight card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.
UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 Fight Promo
Tickets
Tickets are available here.
PPV Price and Live Streams
UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here.
What is Next after UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2?
The next major UFC event after UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 is UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues on 15 February 2025 at the UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV.