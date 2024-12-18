UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 in Sydney, Australia on Saturday 8th February 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2

UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 Date : Sat, February 8, 2025

: Sat, February 8, 2025 Location : Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia

: Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, Australia Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET

: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.

UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland: Middleweight – Main Event – Title Fight

Zhang Weili vs. Tatiana Suarez: Women’s Strawweight – Title Fight

Prelims

Justin Tafa vs. Talisson Teixeira: Heavyweight

Early Prelims

Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli: Lightweight

Rei Tsuruya vs. Stewart Nicoll: Flyweight

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio: Light Heavyweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights

Du Plessis vs. Strickland 2 Tale of the Tape

Name: Dricus Du Plessis Sean Strickland Country: South Africa United States Age: 30 33 Height: 6 ft 0 in (1.83 m) 6 ft 1 in (1.85 m) Weight: 185 lb (84 kg; 13 st 3 lb) 185 lb (84 kg; 13.2 st) Reach: 76 in (193 cm) 76 in (193 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 takes place on Saturday 8th February 2025, at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney. The fight card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Las Vegas or plan to attend UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 at the Qudos Bank Arena, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available you will be able to purchase the PPV here.

What is Next after UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2?

The next major UFC event after UFC 312: Dricus Du Plessis vs. Sean Strickland 2 is UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Rodrigues on 15 February 2025 at the UFC APEX, Las Vegas, NV.