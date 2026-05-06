Exclusive | Why Mark Henry Says Wrestling Can Finally Evolve Without Vince McMahon

Mark Henry believes pro wrestling is positioned for growth now that Vince McMahon has stepped back, it won’t change overnight, but because the industry can finally pursue the expansion it couldn’t achieve under his leadership.

What Does Wrestling’s Evolution Look Like? Mark Henry Explains

In a recent interview, the former World’s Strongest Man and WWE Hall of Famer discussed the state of professional wrestling and what comes next for the industry. Henry discusses that the absence of McMahon doesn’t mean wrestling gets turned upside down. Instead, it means the pieces are in place to move forward on expansion plans that were previously sidelined. In an exclusive interview with LowKick MMA with hte help of BetVictor Online Casino, he explained:

“I don’t think it’ll change as much as people think. I want wrestling to evolve. And when I say that, I mean I want us to go to Saudi Arabia, Africa, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Russia when everything is better. I want us to go places and have pro wrestling be a representative of what entertainment should look like.”

Henry’s vision extends beyond booking shows in new territories. He’s drawing a connection between wrestling and the wider entertainment landscape. He notes that wrestling moves have become commonplace in mainstream films and television, when actors throw an Irish whip or execute a suplex, the wrestling community rarely gets recognition for establishing those techniques as entertainment staples.

“You look at every movie you watch, people are doing wrestling moves; it’s awesome. When you do it, shout it out. Give credence to what wrestling is.”

If the industry doesn’t continue building on its foundation and legitimizing itself across entertainment mediums, wrestling risks irrelevance. That’s why Henry launched Caribbean Wrestling, an international promotion operating across the Caribbean. He’s candid about his role in this space: he’s essentially alone in running a promotion structured around global reach rather than a single territory.

On the organizational side, Henry sees the current moment as an opportunity for wrestling to implement oversight and strategic thinking. With SummerSlam becoming a two-night event starting in 2026 and WrestleMania already operating across two nights, the schedule is expanding, which means more room to feature talent and develop storylines. But expansion only works if there’s a framework guiding decisions.

“It’s better now, from the standpoint of the professionalism that you stand for. It’s really good from the standpoint of ‘What’s next in pro wrestling?’ Like, how do we make pro wrestling better for SummerSlam? How do we make it better for WrestleMania next year? ‘This happened, this happened, and this happened, we don’t want that again. But this, this, and this was good. Let’s do more of that.'”

Henry is describing a system where wrestling leadership analyzes what works, discards what doesn’t, and builds strategy from those lessons. Wrestling needs people evaluating the product critically.