Khamzat Chimaev Gets Called “Lame and Gay” by Former UFC Heavyweight

UFC 328 builds steam as middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and challenger Sean Strickland exchange heated threats online ahead of their May 9 clash at Newark’s Prudential Center. Chimaev won the belt last year with a unanimous decision over Dricus du Plessis and now faces Strickland, who earned his shot after stopping Anthony Hernandez. The two have traded barbs for weeks, turning their rivalry personal.

Schaub Slams Khamzat Chimaev’s Team Plan Ahead of UFC 328 Clash

Chimaev kicked things off by saying he and his team would confront Strickland if they crossed paths outside the cage. He claimed Strickland would back off fast when faced with the group. Strickland fired back on Twitter calling Chimaev a “Third World Dog” and “Whore.”

Strickland kept going, mocking Chimaev’s ties to Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov and predicting no handshake after the fight. Chimaev’s camp shrugged it off; his coach said they laughed and hit training. UFC CEO Dana White canceled their faceoff and boosted security to keep things calm. Tensions echo past UFC feuds like Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, where words led to real scraps.

Former heavyweight Brendan Schaub weighed in on his podcast, calling Chimaev’s team threat lame and gay. He said it shows weakness to rely on buddies instead of handling it solo. Schaub noted Strickland’s crew stays tight and reacts to insults as a unit. He warned the UFC must watch close or risk losing the fight.

“That’s kind of lame and gay, like you’re talking all this sh-t, well my buddies are going to jump you. It’s like you’re the man, what do you mean you’re going to jump him? If you mess with one of them, you mess with all of them. They’re super tight knit. They don’t take kindly to insults. If I thought there were a bunch of guys coming after me, I’d be prepared too. The UFC needs to be on top of it, otherwise we’re not going to get this fight.”

Chimaev enters 15-0, ranked high pound-for-pound after taking the title. His wrestling and pace overwhelm foes, though health issues slowed him before. Strickland sits at 30-7, with wins over Israel Adesanya and Hernandez fueling his run back. He relies on volume striking and cardio to grind opponents down.

UFC 328 headlines on Paramount+ from Prudential Center. Co-main features flyweight champ Joshua Van versus Tatsuro Taira.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 21: Sean Strickland reacts after a TKO victory against Anthony Hernandez in a middleweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at Toyota Center on February 21, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

This standoff tests UFC security protocols during fight week. Both men stick to their styles, Chimaev aggressive, Strickland blunt, which sells the story. The belt hangs in balance Saturday night.