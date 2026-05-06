“I Would Be Happy to Die” Khamzat Chimaev’s Shocking Challenge to Sean Strickland Before UFC 328

Khamzat Chimaev called out Sean Strickland for his location boasting while at the UFC 328 hotel, saying he spent three days in the lobby looking for the challenger and questioned whether Strickland would actually follow through on his threats. The exchange is ahead of UFC 328 as the defending middleweight champion and his May 9 title challenger in what has become one of the nastier feuds heading into fight week.

Khamzat Chimaev Calls Out Strickland’s Absence at UFC 328

The situation escalated from a gym confrontation weeks earlier. Strickland dropped his location on Instagram throughout April 19, posting from Newport Beach, roughly 10 minutes from Chimaev’s training facility. He framed it as putting Chimaev to the test, saying he expected the champion to show up but Chimaev never appeared. During a media scrum around that time, Strickland stated he would pull a gun if Chimaev approached him with a group, while maintaining he’d settle things peacefully if Chimaev came alone.

“I don’t know where he is. I’ve been here 3 days in the lobby. He said he’s gonna shoot me, let’s go. Do that. I would be happy to die. I don’t care about that sh*t.”

Chimaev responded with skepticism, suggesting Strickland was bluffing about his shooting threats and challenging him to back up the claims. The champion questioned Strickland’s follow-through, comparing his talk to empty bravado. Chimaev’s recent comments in the UFC 328 hotel lobby, claiming he’d been searching for Strickland for three days and saying he’d accept death, represent his most direct confrontation of the feud yet, indicating he’s moved beyond social media jabs to face-to-face posturing during fight week.

Khamzat Chimaev said he’s been looking for Sean Strickland 😬



“I don’t know where he is. I’ve been here 3 days in the lobby. He said he’s gonna shoot me, let’s go. Do that. I would be happy to die. I don’t care about that sh*t.”



(via @nypost) pic.twitter.com/h29M9kg0Fd — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 6, 2026

The deeper animosity stems from Strickland’s months-long criticism of Chimaev on multiple fronts. Strickland has repeatedly called Chimaev a terrorist based on his relationship with Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic. His media comments have extended beyond Chimaev specifically, criticizing the UFC for recruiting foreign fighters he views unfavorably while accepting certain international athletes like Alex Pereira based on their perceived alignment with American values.

Chimaev has fired back by dismissing Strickland’s credibility and fighting style. At a UFC 328 press conference in mid-March, Chimaev called Strickland “complete trash” and “garbage,” adding that Strickland lost on short notice to him in the past. This back-and-forth has painted the lead-up to their championship bout as genuinely contentious rather than standard promotional theater, with both fighters appearing personally invested in their rivalry.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 16: Joe Rogan talks to Khamzat Chimaev of the United Arab Emirates after his middleweight title bout victory in UFC 319 at the United Center on August 16, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

The UFC 328 showdown on May 9 will determine whether their trash talk translates to the octagon. Strickland is pursuing a second middleweight title, while Chimaev looks to defend his crown against someone who has shown he’s willing to meet intensity with intensity both inside and outside the cage.