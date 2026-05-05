Khamzat Chimaev hopes UFC 328 will be his final middleweight fight

Khamzat Chimaev wishes his UFC 328 title fight against Sean Strickland to be his last fight at middleweight.

This weekend, Chimaev will make the first defense of his 185-pound championship against Strickland in the main event of UFC 328. The Chechen-born Emirati plans to make easy work out of “Tarzan” and then vacate and move up to light heavyweight in pursuit of two-division glory. During a recent interview with Mike Bohn, he said:

“I hope so [this is my last fight at middleweight]. I like to eat pizza. We will see.”

Even in the past, “Borz” had teased a move up, stating that he could fight at heavyweight and light heavyweight, but Dana White insisted that the former must defend his 185-pound title before thinking of moving up.

Newly minted light heavyweight champion Carlos Ulberg has damaged his tibia and also has a torn ACL. He’s already gone under the knife and is dedicated to returning to the octagon as soon as he can.

In Ulberg’s absence, the promotion may decide to make a fight for the interim 205-pound title, and when Ulberg returns, he can fight the winner.

During the same interview, Chimaev wished the Kiwi a speedy recovery and added that, currently, he’s not so focused on his light heavyweight ambitions and has unfinished business to take care of this weekend.

Khamzat Chimaev says he wants #UFC328 to be his final middleweight fight: "I hope so."



(via @MikeBohn) pic.twitter.com/Hw2WmGjuaG — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) May 5, 2026

Khamzat Chimaev wants to fight in Abu Dhabi in October after UFC 328

During a sitdown with the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev revealed that after Sean Strickland’s win over Anthony Hernandez earlier this year, he personally called Hunter Campbell and urged him to book their long-awaited grudge match.

Chimaev also added during the same sitdown that after UFC 328, he wishes to fight again in October when the promotion heads to Abu Dhabi.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments below: