Ilia Topuria Insists White House Fight is Not Political: “Just Doing My Job.”

UFC Freedom 250 heads to the White House on June 14, 2026. Ilia Topuria defends his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje in the main event. Despite being Donald Trump’s Birthday, Topuria and Dana White both claim the event is not poltical.

The card marks the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Declaration of Independence. It takes place on the South Lawn with a stacked lineup that includes Alex Pereira versus Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight interim title. Dana White calls it a gift to America.

Ilia Topuria: UFC White House is Not Political

Topuria spoke on N+ Univision about the venue. He said, “I compete for and work for a company. The company told me I have to be at the White House, so I’m going to go do my job. This isn’t a political stance.”

He added that the White House belongs to everyone. The Spanish-Georgian fighter, 17-0 overall, won the lightweight belt in June 2025.

Ilia Topuria says fighting at the White House is NOT a political thing for him:



"I compete for and work for a company. The company told me I have to be at the White House, so I'm going to go do my job. This isn't a political stance."



via @nmasunivisionpic.twitter.com/S6q5feIdp5 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 3, 2026

Spain faces tension with the Trump administration over NATO spending and base access. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez refused U.S. use of bases in Morón and Rota for Iran strikes, prompting Trump to threaten a full trade cutoff. Sánchez hit back in a televised address with “no to war.”

Gaethje enters at 27-5 with two prior interim stints. He holds the BMF title and brings knockout power from his Arizona base. Topuria predicts a first-round finish. Their styles set up a fast start for the undisputed strap.

UFC president White addressed critics directly. He stated the event has nothing to do with politics. UFC bent its own rules for this card. The date lines up with Donald Trump’s 80th birthday taking place on a Sunday.

Trump and Dana White share a friendship from the early 2000s. Trump hosted UFC at his Taj Mahal casino when the promotion struggled for venues. White backed Trump in three campaigns, including 2024. Steven Cheung, ex-UFC spokesperson, now serves as White House communications director. Trump himself asked about adding Derrick Lewis to the card.

Topuria keeps his focus narrow. He sees the gig as straight work for UFC. Gaethje aims for his first undisputed strap. White pushes the national angle over any other read. The setup draws eyes for the location alone. Fighters stick to prep while talk swirls outside the gym.