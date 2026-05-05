Islam Makhachev names Carlos Prates as most intriguing next fight

Islam Makhachev was impressed by Carlos Prates‘ performance at UFC Perth, where the Brazilian finished former champion Jack Della Maddalena with ease.



Prates is currently riding a three-fight win streak and has knocked out all of his last 3 opponents, 2 of whom are former UFC champs.



Given the hype that Prates has been building by showcasing his striking masterclass, Makhachev believes the former is the most interesting matchup for him at the moment.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: (R-L) Carlos Prates of Brazil kicks Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Islam Makhachev believes a fight with Carlos Prates would be “most interesting”

Islam Makhachev is expected to make the first defense of his welterweight title in August against Ian Machado Garry, and Prates wants to fight the winner of this potential fight later this year. He has publicly disclosed he will be rooting for “The Future” to dethrone Makhachev so that he and Garry can run it back soon.



However, the pound-for-pound king is game to fight Prates right away. He told Red Corner MMA:

There have been a lot of rumors about me fighting Ian Garry next. I haven’t spoken with any UFC officials about this fight, so I can’t say for sure who the next contender is… I think Prates has got the hype right now… A fight with him would be the most interesting.”

The Dagestani wrestling maestro also added in the same interview that his next opponent hasn’t been finalized, and he hasn’t signed a contract yet, meaning names like Michael Morales, Garry, and Kamaru Usman, Prates, among others, are still in the mix.

“I’ve got 3–4 other possible matchups. Kamaru Usman is up there, Ian Garry, Morales, and Prates. That’s four of them, plus Shavkat might be number five. They’re all expecting a title shot.”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below: