UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev in New York on Saturday, 15th November 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev Date : Sat, November 15th, 2025

: Sat, November 15th, 2025 Location : Madison Square Garden, New York

: Madison Square Garden, New York Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev Full Fight Card

Main Card

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev: Welterweight Main Event Title Fight

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili: Women’s Flyweight Title Fight

Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates: Welterweight

Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez: Women’s Flyweight

Beneil Dariush vs. Benoît Saint Denis: Lightweight

Prelims

Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Middleweight

Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira: Middleweight

Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico: Middleweight

Kyle Daukaus vs. Gerald Meerschaert: Middleweight

Early Prelims

Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline: Women’s Strawweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev Tale of the Tape

Name: Jack Della Maddalena Islam Makhachev Country: Australia Russia Age: 29 33 Height: 5 ft 11 in (1.80 m) 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Weight: 170 lb (77 kg; 12 st 2 lb) 155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb) Reach: 73 in (185 cm) 70 in (178 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev takes place on Saturday, the 15th of November 2025, at Madison Square Garden in New York. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev Fight Promo

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near Abu Dhabi or plan to attend UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev at MSG, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 322 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 322: Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev

The next event after UFC 321: Tom Aspinall vs. Ciryl Gane is UFC Fight Night: Tsarukyan vs. Hooker on 22nd November 2025 at the ABHA Arena, Doha, Qatar.