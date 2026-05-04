DC: Carlos Prates Made JDM Look Lost, Better Than Islam Makhachev

Carlos Prates delivered a third-round TKO over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC Fight Night Perth on May 2, 2026, in the main event at RAC Arena. The Brazilian striker landed leg kicks and elbows that forced a stoppage at 3:17, marking his second win over a former welterweight champion after Leon Edwards. Daniel Cormier, ex-double champion and longtime training partner of current titleholder Islam Makhachev, broke down the performance on his podcast.

Cormier Crowns Prates’ Beatdown Over Makhachev’s Title Win

Cormier pointed out how Prates made Della Maddalena look outmatched. I mean, it feels like it’s going to be Ian Garry for the title next. But if it were to be Prates after that, nobody would complain. I’m going to tell you why. Because we just saw Islam beat Jack Della Maddalena in the way that he did. We saw him dominate Jack Della Maddalena to win the championship. The way Islam beat Jack was not nearly as impressive as what Carlos Prates did the other day.”

“That was crazy. It looked like Della Maddalena didn’t belong in there with Prates. If that’s how Carlos fights from now on, if that’s who he is today, a guy that really takes his time, he’s patient, can pick people apart like that, and he’s huge for the weight class, he’s a real issue. He’s a real issue. I think that yesterday that young man did something so special because of the person he did it to.”

Makhachev claimed the welterweight belt from Della Maddalena via unanimous decision at UFC 322 on November 15, 2025, at Madison Square Garden, extending his win streak to 16 and making him the 11th double champion in UFC history. Stats show Makhachev outstruck Della Maddalena 18-0 in takedowns across five rounds. Prates, now 24-7, holds a 41-104 significant strikes edge in just three rounds against the same fighter.

The shared history puts Prates in the contender mix. Ian Machado Garry sits as the likely next challenger to Makhachev’s crown. Prates called his own shot post-fight: “I should be next,” he told reporters, noting knockouts over two ex-champs who had never lost that way before. Cormier agreed Prates earned a queue jump after the display.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: (R-L) Carlos Prates of Brazil punches Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Della Maddalena dropped to 18-4, his second straight loss. He captured the title from Belal Muhammad via decision at UFC 315 last May. Prates, nicknamed “The Nightmare,” stays perfect in the UFC at 6-0 with all finishes. At 6’0″ with an 80-inch reach, he towers in the division.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: (R-L) Carlos Prates of Brazil knees Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

Makhachev trains with Cormier at American Kickboxing Academy, where the ex-champ sees direct ties. Prates’ patience and size could test anyone at 170 pounds. Fans reacted online to the beatdown, with fighters calling it a masterpiece. UFC Perth drew big crowds in Della Maddalena’s Australia hometown, but Prates spoiled the party.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – MAY 02: (R-L) Carlos Prates of Brazil kicks Jack Della Maddalena of Australia in a welterweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at RAC Arena on May 02, 2026 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Ed Mulholland/Zuffa LLC)

This sets up welterweight drama. Garry awaits a date with Makhachev, yet Prates’ statement win keeps him close. Cormier wraps it as proof of the Brazilian’s threat level.