Khamzat Chimaev Slams Sean Strickland as ‘Circus Clown,’ Calls Out Fake Trash Talk for Hype

BySubham
Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland

Khamzat Chimaev has compared his former training partner-turned-archrival Sean Strickland to a circus clown.

In a few weeks, Chimaev will defend his middleweight title and will lock horns with Strickland in the main event of UFC 328.

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Image: UFC.com

Given the bad blood between the two and Strickland’s controversial nature, the UFC brass is taking every measure to prevent any brawl during fight week. Dana White has already confirmed that both fighters will stay in different hotels throughout fight week and has also advised Paramount not to put “Borz” and “Tarzan” in the same room before the fight for photoshoots and pre-fight face-offs.

Sean Strickland has already launched into a media rant, making controversial comments about Khamzat Chimaev, his team, and other topics.

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Meanwhile, in an interview with Adam Zubayraev, when Chimaev was asked to respond to Strickland’s trash talk, “Borz” revealed that his team once confronted “Tarzan” about it.

Khamzat Chimaev calls out “fake” Sean Strickland

According to Chimaev, Strickland admitted that all the trash talk and his playing the heel all the time are just for clout and promotion, and nothing more. The Chechen-born Emirati said:

“What’s your reaction when you see a clown in circus? My friends confronted Sean once about his talk and he said he’s only doing it to get the fight. I don’t like fake people.”

Check out Khamzat Chimaev’s comments about Sean Strickland below:

Chimaev looks focused and composed heading into UFC 328. “Borz” doesn’t want emotions or bad blood getting in the way, but plans to make easy work of “Tarzan,” register a successful title defense, and then move up to light heavyweight in pursuit of two-division glory.

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Strickland, on the other hand, is confident he won’t be ragdolled by Chimaev and believes he has ample takedown defense, can drag “Borz” to the championship rounds, and secure a finish.

Khamzat Chimaev, Sean Strickland
Khamzat Chimaev cites haram to rule out crossing the line at UFC 328, but warns Sean Strickland. [Images via UFC and Adobe Stock]
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Subham is a writer and editor with experience spanning MMA, Health & Fitness, true crime, and pop culture. He has previously worked with Sportskeeda MMA, SK True Crime, and SK Pop, Movies, and Shows.
He currently covers the UFC for LowKickMMA and MMA Pros Picks.

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