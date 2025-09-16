Sean O’Malley gives thoughts on rumored Song Yadong showdown

UFC star Sean O’Malley has responded to rumors that he’ll be facing Song Yadong later this year.

In the wake of his two losses to Merab Dvalishvili, there were plenty of questions in the air regarding the future of Sean O’Malley in the UFC. Whether it be staying at bantamweight or heading up to featherweight, plenty of options were put on the table.

Recently, it came out that Sean O’Malley could be on the verge of facing Song Yadong, in a contest that would allow him to take on a striker once again.

In a recent interview, Sean O’Malley addressed that speculation.

Sean O’Malley discusses UFC comeback

“Everyone and their grandmother is sending me the screenshots of Song Yadong vs. ‘Suga’ Dec. 6. People are saying, ‘Congrats, when does this fight camp start?,’ all this and that,” O’Malley said on his YouTube channel. “I’m assuming it started because someone sent me when the fights were in China, Song took a picture with Merab and said he’s fighting me next or whatever.

“To be honest, I don’t know what the plan is. There’s nothing official on my side. I haven’t talked to the UFC specifically on who, when, and where. Song seems like a great next opponent, though. I mean, it makes sense. I like the matchup. That seems good.”

“As far as the date goes, December, January, February, f*cking November, I’m ready to go,” O’Malley said. “I do like the matchup. It makes sense. I’m healthy, I’m feeling good, I’ve been training like a motherf*cker, and again, I like that matchup a lot. So, me vs. Song? (If) that’s what’s next, hell yeah.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Regardless of whether or not you’re a fan of ‘Suga’, there’s no denying that this would be a pretty interesting fight to watch.