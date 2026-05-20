Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Drew Nearly 17 Million on Netflix – Here’s Where It Sits in MMA History

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano belongs near the top of MMA’s cultural milestones, Netflix and MVP said the event peaked at nearly 17 million viewers globally, while the U.S. peak was 11.6 million, which was enough to reset the American MMA viewership mark. That puts it in rare air for the sport, and in women’s MMA history.

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano Drew 17 Million Viewers on Netflix, Setting an MMA Mark

17 million global viewers tuned in to watch Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano on Netflix, averaging 12.4 million viewers across the triple main event! #RouseyCarano pic.twitter.com/p4TMQ3cPBn — Netflix (@netflix) May 19, 2026

Carano, the early mainstream face of women’s MMA from the Strikeforce years, and Rousey, the athlete who took women’s MMA into the UFC and made it a major-force television property. Carano is a pioneer who boosted the visibility of women’s MMA from 2006 to 2009, while Rousey was the first woman signed by the UFC and the promotion’s first women’s bantamweight champion. Put simply, Carano helped open the door, and Rousey kicked it off the hinges.

The U.S. numbers beat the old MMA benchmark set by UFC on Fox 1, which peaked at 8.8 million viewers in 2011. For years, that was the number everyone pointed to when talking about live MMA on network TV, and it stood as a high-water mark for the sport’s reach. The Netflix event also averaged 12.4 million viewers on the main card globally, according to Netflix and MVP, which makes it more than a novelty.

Bob Sapp vs. Akebono — 54 million viewers

Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano —17 million global peak viewers

UFC on Fox 1: Cain Velasquez vs. Junior dos Santos — 8.8 million peak viewers

EliteXC: Kimbo Slice vs. James Thompson — 7.281 million viewers

UFC on Fox: Rashad Evans vs. Phil Davis — 6.7 million viewers

The Ultimate Fighter 3 Finale: Tito Ortiz vs. Ken Shamrock — 6.524 million viewers

The Ultimate Fighter 10 Finale: Kimbo Slice vs. Roy Nelson — 6.1 million viewers

UFC 75: Quinton Jackson vs. Dan Henderson — 5.811 million viewers

UFC on Fox 6: Demetrious Johnson vs. John Dodson — 5.2 million viewers

In women’s MMA history, the fight sits in a lane alongside a few turning points: Gina Carano’s Strikeforce run, Ronda Rousey’s UFC debut against Liz Carmouche at UFC 157, and the rise of fighters who followed them into bigger promotions and better paydays. Rousey and Carmouche gave the UFC its first women’s fight in 2013, and that moment is still a key line in any WMMA timeline. Carano’s title fight with Cris Cyborg in Strikeforce was another landmark, because it put a women’s bout at the center of a major show before the UFC had even committed to the division.

For MMA, the event is now a benchmark for streaming-era reach.