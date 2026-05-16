Modestas Bukauskas Sneaks by Christian Edwards with Split Decision Win – UFC Vegas 117 Highlights

Modestas Bukauskas outslugged Christian Edwards to secure his 20th career victory at UFC Vegas 117.

Bukauskas came out swinging early, but it was Edwards who controlled much of the action by clinching up against the fence and wearing down ‘The Baltic Gladiator.’ Bukauskas separated himself with 90 seconds left in the opening round, and the two traded kicks to close out the stanza.

Both fighters continued to sling heavy leather in the second, but it was Bukauskas who struck first, landing a thudding right hook that had Edwards reeling. A minute later, Bukauskas landed two more right hands that rocked Edwards. But instead of continuing to piece up his opponent, Bukauskas was content to clinch against the cage.

But despite some missed opportunities from Bukauskas, he clearly secured the second round on the scorecards.

Edwards went back to the clinch game in the third. Perhaps believing he had already banked two rounds, Bukauskas was content to let Edwards press him against the fence up until the final minute and a half of the fight.

Edwards failed to pull the trigger late as Bukauskas threw a few kicks to keep Edwards at bay through the final bell. That sent us to the scorecards where the Lithuanian would earn his eighth career win inside the Octagon.

Official Result: Modestas Bukauskas def. Christian Edwards via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28).

Check Out Highlights From Modestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards at UFC Vegas 117:

Duelo de intercambio de patadas 🫨 ‼️#UFCVegas117 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/SEWZIJCGj7 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) May 17, 2026