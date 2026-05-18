Khabib Nurmagomedov picks the biggest fight the UFC can book today

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his two cents on the biggest fight the UFC can book right now.



In the next few months, the promotion has some massive events lined up. On June 14, the UFC will head to the South Lawn of the White House with one of the most stacked cards ever.

The UFC Freedom 250 main event features a lightweight title unification bout between Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje. In the co-main event, Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane will fight for the interim heavyweight championship.



Check out the entire UFC White House card below:

The official White House card lineup 🔥



1–10, how good is this card? 👀#UFC #MMATwitter pic.twitter.com/NW6w8emBO5 — The Fight Fanatic (@FightFanatic_) April 14, 2026

In July, at UFC 329, Conor McGregor will make his much-anticipated return and will run it back with Max Holloway. Gable Steveson will make his UFC debut on the same night.



Check out the super-stacked UFC 329 fight card below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov names the biggest fight the UFC can make right now

As per Khabib Nurmagomedov, the biggest fight the UFC can book right now is Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria. On the WEIGHING IN podcast “The Eagle,” opined that a potential superfight between Jon Jones and Alex Pereira would still be massive, but wouldn’t surpass the hype of Makhachev vs. Topuria.

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov’s comments below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov believes Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria is bigger than Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira #UFC



📸@WeighingIn pic.twitter.com/gVZXM9O8Mw — The Combat Sport Poll Guy (@PollGuyUFC) May 17, 2026

Makhachev vs. Topuria was allegedly in the works for June 14. However, it ultimately didn’t get booked, and the reason remains unclear. Some rumours suggest that Makhachev’s hand injury scrapped the plan, while others claim that Topuria asked for a massive payday, leading the UFC to abandon the matchup



For now, “El Matador” will be taking on Gaethje on June 14, as mentioned above. The P4P king, on the other hand, is expected to make the first defense of his 170-pound strap in August and is rumored to meet Ian Machado Garry.



Topuria plans to move up to welterweight after he knocks “The Highlight” out cold on June 14.



Therefore, a superfight between Makhachev and Topuria is still not a pipe dream and can definitely come to fruition in late 2026 or early next year, as both fighters are game to battle each other to prove who’s the best.