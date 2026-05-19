Dustin Poirier brutally rips Nate Diaz after bloody loss against Mike Perry: “He looked like dog sh*t”

Dustin Poirier has reacted to Nate Diaz’s humiliating loss to Mike Perry. Diaz made his MMA return against Perry at MVP MMA 1, and things did not go well for the 41-year-old, as he endured a brutal outing against BKFC’s King of Violence.

While Diaz did manage to land a few solid shots of his own, “Platinum,” with his relentless pace and high-volume striking, largely controlled the fight, repeatedly broke Diaz down, and opened up cuts that left the latter’s face looking like a horror movie.

By the end of Round 2, Diaz looked super-exhausted and bloodied, and his corner decided to stop the fight, handing Perry a TKO victory.

Nate Diaz went through hell tonight vs Mike Perry 😬



[📸: via/ GettyImages] pic.twitter.com/hxXbHskdlb — Complex (@Complex) May 17, 2026

Despite the loss, Diaz has confirmed that he does not intend to retire anytime soon and would like to run it back with Perry once he recovers.

Dustin Poirier unloads on Nate Diaz

Dustin Poirier believes Nate Diaz must put an end to his trash talk, as after the Mike Perry loss, he for sure needs to take a break. Poirier quipped on Deep Waters:

“After the way he looked on Saturday night, he can’t talk right now. He needs to take a break, get some sleep, and get some rest. He looked like dogs**t. He looked like he didn’t want to be in there, looked like a punching bag, looked off balance, and his timing was horrible.”

Check out Dustin Poirier’s comments about Nate Diaz below:

"After the way he looked on Saturday night, he can't talk right now… He looked like dog s***."@DustinPoirier responds to Nate Diaz pic.twitter.com/L71Xr43CF1 — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) May 18, 2026

Poirier also added that if Diaz wants, the two can still throw down, and “The Diamond” is game to fight at 170-pounds and is ready to jump back in the testing pool if the Stockton native says yes.

“My invitation is still out there. At 170, I will go back in the drug testing protocol. I WILL KNOCK NATE DIAZ COMPLETE OUT.”

Check out Dustin Poirier’s comments about Nate Diaz below:

Dustin Poirier CALLS OUT Nate Diaz again 👀



"My invitation is still out there. At 170, I will go back in the drug testing protocol. I WILL KNOCK NATE DIAZ COMPLETE OUT." pic.twitter.com/8bN3k6CpSz — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) May 18, 2026

After retiring from the UFC, Dustin Poirier admitted that he would love to box Nate Diaz under the Zuffa Boxing banner. However, neither Diaz nor the Zuffa brass paid heed to the idea.