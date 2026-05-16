Khamzat Chimaev not planning 205-pound move anytime soon, says close friend

Top lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan has confirmed that Khamzat Chimaev does not want to move up to light heavyweight right now.



Although Chimaev wanted to move up to the 205-pound division after his title loss this past weekend at UFC 328, per the former’s close friend and training partner Tsarukyan, Chimaev has changed his mind and is now hell-bent on running it back with Strickland to reclaim his lost glory.

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – MAY 09: (R-L) Sean Strickland punches Khamzat Chimaev of Russia in the UFC middleweight championship fight during the UFC 328 event at Prudential Center on May 09, 2026, in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

On the JAXXON Podcast, Tsarukyan added that “Borz” is more motivated than ever and is ready to keep his pursuit for UFC two-division glory aside to rematch Strickland.

“Khamzat wants to do the rematch. His head is ready to go, and he’s more motivated than before.”

Check out Arman Tsarukyan’s comments about Khamzat Chimaev below:

Arman Tsarukyan confirms Khamzat Chimaev has dropped the idea of moving to light heavyweight and wants the Sean Strickland rematch instead 💪🔥



“Khamzat wants to do the rematch. His head is ready to go, and he’s more motivated than before.”



(Via @JaxxonPodcast ) pic.twitter.com/8SnKLhgodc — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) May 15, 2026

Does Sean Strickland want to rematch Khamzat Chimaev?

Although Khamzat Chimaev wants to run it back with Sean Strickland right away, the current and two-time UFC middleweight champion does share similar sentiments.



“Borz” wants to fight “Tarzan” in October at Abu Dhabi, and footage suggests that he’s already started training post-UFC 328 title loss. Strickland, on the other hand, after reclaiming the middleweight throne, told Full Send MMA that Chimaev should get a couple of wins before getting another title shot.

“As of always you go get a couple W’s and I’ll see you again, that’s how it works. I truly believe ranking systems matter in the UFC and whenever they don’t, it belittles the sport. So go get a couple W’s and I’ll see you again.”

Check out Sean Strickland’s comments about Khamzat Chimaev below: