Mike Perry goes after critics of his victory over Nate Diaz at MVP MMA

Mike Perry has slammed critics who have questioned the nature of his win over Nate Diaz at MVP MMA last weekend.

As we know, last Saturday night, Mike Perry defeated Nate Diaz when his corner decided not to send him out for the third round. Diaz was bleeding profusely all over his head, and in pro wrestling terms, he looked like he was wearing a crimson mask – to the point where Nate himself even admitted that he wasn’t able to see through the blood.

Mike Perry, meanwhile, was competing in mixed martial arts for the first time in five years, and he looked pretty solid. He was able to mix things up well, but he also knew that Diaz was still going to be there deep into the fight if he wasn’t able to cause enough damage to ensure that the bout was stopped.

In a recent tweet, Mike Perry had the following to say to any critics of how things played out in Inglewood.

Leon was just Champion, Nate just almost knocked him in the 4th and 5th of their fight, the fact it went that far is just not gonna happen with the energy I’m bringing. We don’t get praised with a post when we pass our drug tests which we were tested, that was all sacrifice. You… — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) May 19, 2026

Mike Perry questions critics after big win

“Leon was just Champion, Nate just almost knocked him in the 4th and 5th of their fight, the fact it went that far is just not gonna happen with the energy I’m bringing. We don’t get praised with a post when we pass our drug tests which we were tested, that was all sacrifice. You can’t take it from me. Before the fight it was “not sure” and “Nate looks better than he has in years” bunch of shameless people saying this and that you guys spew garbage and I hope that’s where you’re headed.

“Sit at home eating cake everyday but I’ll go back to the gym and maybe I’ll bleed more next time, maybe I have another smash hit. At least I’ll be working for something. The real fans who know what we go through, what we put into this, what our families and close friends go through to help us. Only God can make those connections and that’s what makes it alll so special.

“Signed, The King.”

What’s next for Platinum? We will have to wait and see.