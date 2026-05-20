UFC Odds: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Betting Breakdown

Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo is one of the more interesting UFC betting spots on the May 30 card in Macau because it pairs a younger, rising bantamweight with a former flyweight champion whose name still carries weight in the market. The line has already moved toward Song, which tells you where the early money has gone and sets up a clear debate between form, style, and finishing threat.

Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Odds

Song Yadong enters UFC Macau as the clear betting favorite over Deiveson Figueiredo, and the market has leaned his way hard since lines opened for the May 30 main event at Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The current betting on ufc fights board shows Song around -590 at one book and between -550 and -560 at others, while Figueiredo sits near +390 to +410, which points to a wide gap in expected outcome.

Song’s case starts with youth, activity, and division fit. He is officially listed at 22-9-1, while Figueiredo is 25-6-1, and Song is the younger, taller bantamweight with a 5-foot-8 frame to Figueiredo’s 5-foot-5 build. Song’s recent form is still useful even after his January loss to Sean O’Malley, because that defeat came on the scorecards in a high-level five-round spot.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 24: (L-R) Song Yadong of China kicks Sean O’Malley in a bantamweight bout during the UFC 324 event at T-Mobile Arena on January 24, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Zuffa LLC)

Before that, he beat Henry Cejudo by technical decision and had wins over Chris Gutierrez and Ricky Simon, which supports the view that he can hang with experienced names over distance. In a market like this, that recent resume helps explain why sportsbooks have made him a heavy side.

Figueiredo is still dangerous, and that is why his number is not longer despite the market move against him. He brings elite finishing history and a record of 9 knockout wins and 9 submission wins on his UFC profile, which means he can threaten in more than one phase.

The concern is his recent bantamweight run. Figueiredo lost to Umar Nurmagomedov by unanimous decision in January 2026, and he has dropped three of his last four at 135 pounds. That run does not erase his upside, but it does make the underdog case harder to sell against a fast, active contender in Song’s spot.

On paper, Song is the safer pick, and the best betting angle is his side rather than chasing a finish prop at a short price. Figueiredo’s live chances are real because of his finishing history, but the current market suggests most bettors see Song’s pace and divisional comfort as the steadier path to victory. For a clean fight-preview takeaway, Song by decision is the most workable call, with Song outright win the sharper side than forcing a method bet at the current number.