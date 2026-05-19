Julian Lane’s Legendary Status Touted pre-Bryce Henry BKFC Bout, Per Fighter Who Has Let Lane Bang More Than Anyone

Julian Lane is a former BKFC welterweight champion who is looking to return to winning ways against one of the top surging contenders in his division. A multi-time BKFC title challenger who trains with Julian Lane has weighed in on this looming Lane vs. Henry bout.

The two-time BKFC bantamweight title challenger who works with Lane is Ryan Reber, and he knows Julian Lane better than most on several levels. Bryce Henry is the surging 165-pounder who will collide with Lane, and the 6-0 bare knuckle boxer carries a one hundred percent finishing rate into his battle with ‘Let Me Bang’ Lane on June 4th at BKFC Hollywood.

This event also happens, but a couple of days after the eight-year anniversary of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, promoting their kickoff card, with the company kicking off their promotional efforts on June 2nd, 2018. When discussing his personal as well as professional relationship with Julian Lane, Reber said [via Bare Knuckle Bowker],

“Yeah. No, it’s good, man. That’s my brother in the game, and we talk a lot. We get to share a lot of ideas together. I mean, we talked on the phone the other night for an hour. Just talked about him, talked about me, talked about things that needed to be different, talked about things we could do differently. It’s great to have those people in my corner, man. It really is because a guy like him, he’s an absolute legend in the sport. So he’s got a lot of insight. He’s got a lot of knowledge to pass down.”

Julian Lane vs. Bryce Henry analyzed by BKFC’s promoter

Julian Lane and Bryce Henry is a compelling clash at BKFC’ Florida-based card in the coming weeks, and as BKFC president David Feldman commented on the consequential contest at welterweight, Feldman said [via Fight Book MMA],