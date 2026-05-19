Colby Covington bids farewell to the UFC

Colby Covington, who was frustrated with inactivity, has now officially parted ways with the UFC. Earlier today, multiple media houses reported the same, and the promotion’s athlete database has also listed “Chaos” as retired.

Colby Covington has informed UFC officials of his decision to retire, per @bokamotoESPN. pic.twitter.com/oxSP3fouZv — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) May 19, 2026

Covington last fought in December 2024 against Joaquin Buckley and suffered a Round 3 TKO loss due to doctors’ stoppage.

Earlier this year, the former interim UFC welterweight champ was hell-bent on being a part of the June 14 White House card. However, his name was never present on the bout list.

🚨| Per https://t.co/J0N5d5yNr8, Colby Covington has retired from MMA. 😳 pic.twitter.com/4kVu4Gg7nD — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) May 18, 2026

Covington was also rumored to move up to middleweight to take on Bo Nickal. However, Nickal alleged that “Chaos” did not want to fight him and declined the matchup.

Bo Nickal Slams “Liar” Colby Covington. Images via UFC]

Covington had then claimed that Hunter Campbell wanted him to face the winner of the UFC Winnipeg headliner between Mike Malott and Gilbert Burns. However, after Malott won the bout, there has been no update on a potential fight against Colby Covington to date.

The 38-year-old retires from the UFC with a record of 12-5 and boasts wins over Jorge Masvidal, Robbie Lawler, and Tyron Woodley, among many others.

Colby Covington has notified the UFC of his retirement pic.twitter.com/jAKijV95pZ — UFC on Paramount+ (@UFConParamount) May 18, 2026

“Chaos” has been vocal about low fighter pay in the UFC and has often criticized the promotion for underpaying athletes. He has also spoken multiple times about his prolonged inactivity.

What is next for Colby Covington?

Outside the UFC, Colby Covington has stayed active on the RAF wrestling mats. He has picked up wins over Luke Rockhold and Dillon Danis so far. Later this month at RAF 09, he is booked to wrestle Chris Weidman.

UPDATED RAF09 CARD🔥



Tickets in bio. Stream exclusively on @foxnation pic.twitter.com/MyxkVfVeWk — Real American Freestyle (@RAFWrestlingUSA) May 17, 2026

With Covington parting ways with the UFC, it will be interesting to see whether he still wants to compete, as promotions like MVP, BKFC, or similar organizations would surely be interested in signing someone sharp on the mic, who knows how to draw attention from fans and crowds by perfectly playing the heel, and someone who can still become a champion.