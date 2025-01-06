Breaking: Rampage Jackson and Rashad Evans to Clash in the Boxing Ring Confirmed for August 2025

It’s official: one of MMA’s most iconic rivalries is making a comeback, but this time, it’s in the boxing ring. Quinton Rampage Jackson and ‘Suga’ Rashad Evans, two UFC legends and former light heavyweight champions, are set to face off later this year in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The announcement is confirmed for August 2025.

Rampage Jackson vs. Rashad Evans

Rampage and Rashad’s bad blood dates back more than a decade, culminating in their clash at UFC 114 on May 29, 2010. The buildup to that fight was legendary, marked by fiery trash talk and an explosive coaching rivalry on The Ultimate Fighter. Evans emerged victorious in the octagon that night, outwrestling and outsmarting Rampage to secure a unanimous decision.

Now, 15 years later, these two are reigniting their feud in a new arena. Both fighters have exchanged words on social media, with Rampage promising a reinvention as “Rampage 2.0” and hinting that this fight is personal. Rampage Jackson said:

“It’s time to settle this once and for all,” Jackson wrote. “Rashad got me last time, but that was then—this is NOW.”

Both men have resumes that speak for themselves. Rashad Evans is a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion and Hall of Famer who is widely regarded as one of the best fighters of his era. Known for his explosive wrestling and sharp hands. Evans boasts wins over legends like Chuck Liddell, Forrest Griffin, and Tito Ortiz. Since retiring from MMA in 2018, Evans has occasionally teased comebacks, but this fight marks his official return to competition.

Rampage Jackson is an MMA pioneer. He made his name with highlight-reel slams and knockouts during his time in Pride FC and the UFC. His 2007 knockout of Chuck Liddell to claim the UFC Light Heavyweight Title remains one of the most iconic moments in the sport’s history. Rampage’s charisma has also made him a crossover star, with acting roles in projects like The A-Team.

This fight will mark the first time either fighter steps into a boxing ring professionally, adding another layer to this match. Without the wrestling or ground game to rely on, the matchup will showcase their striking skills in their purest form.

The fight will take place in Albuquerque, New Mexico. While the exact date and venue are still under wraps, we know it will take place in August 2025.