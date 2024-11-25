Rampage Jackson vs. Jake Paul? MMA Legend Challenges YouTuber to No-Weight-Class Brawl

MMA legend Rampage Jackson has called out Jake Paul after the latter called for a showdown with Conor McGregor.

Off the back of his win over Mike Tyson, the world is Jake Paul’s oyster. He seems determined to continue on this boxing path and, for the time being, his stock still seems to be relatively high.

As of late, one of the challenges he’s been focusing on is calling out Conor McGregor. The Irishman seems determined to get back into the cage with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, but that hasn’t stopped Paul from showing real interest in battling him – either in boxing or mixed martial arts.

He’s been going after Conor on social media quite heavily, especially in the midst of all the chaos surrounding his civil case defeat. That’s led to increased interest in the idea of a fight between them, which is hardly surprising.

What was surprising, though, was Rampage Jackson of all people weighing in on the situation with a challenge of his own.

Yo @jakepaul watch how you talk to MMA royalty,I’ll fight you in MMA no weight class for no pay. That’s a great deal.. but i bet YOU won’t. Stop disrespecting people in my fucken sport homie. You fighting Tyson was your last straw.. go back to boxing wrestlers. pic.twitter.com/9w83xf3mtl — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) November 25, 2024

Rampage Jackson wants Jake Paul

Paul: “Dear Conor, I know you told my team you would fight me at 170lbs. That’s never happening. But let’s run it in MMA. No weight class. Just like how it used to be done. But you won’t.”

Even for Jake Paul, this doesn’t feel like a matchup that makes a whole lot of sense. Either way, though, you can bet it’s going to get people talking, especially given the feud between ‘The Problem Child’ and the MMA community over the years.