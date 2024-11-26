Rampage Jackson wants Jake Paul and Rashad Evans on the Same Night Thanks to Stem Cell Treatment

Former UFC champion Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson wants to box both Jake Paul and Rashad Evans. With his refreshed health, the US-born athlete says he is feeling better than ever and ready to fight.

Rampage Jackson vs. Jake Paul and Rashad Evans

A former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Rashad Evans began his professional career in 2003 and won The Ultimate Fighter 2 as a heavyweight. He later became known for his wrestling skills and knockout power, securing victories over high-profile opponents like Chuck Liddell and Forrest Griffin.

‘Rampage’ Jackson, also a former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, rose to prominence in Japan’s PRIDE organization before joining the UFC, where he had memorable battles with fighters like Wanderlei Silva and Chuck Liddell, and many others.

Jake Paul, on the other hand, transitioned from social media fame to boxing in 2018, starting with white-collar matches before turning professional in 2020. He has faced and defeated former MMA fighters and professional boxers. Most recently, in a blockbuster Netflix boxing match, Jake Paul out-pointed the 58-year-old Mike Tyson. On seeing Jake Paul defeat Mike Tyson, ‘Rampage’ simply said: “That fight was ass! Come on, man!”

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Evans and Jackson had a heated rivalry in the UFC over a decade ago but have been in talks for a boxing match for a few years. Promoters from ONE Championship to Qatar have been in talks to promote this potential bout. But he’s been burned before, he said in an interview with Ariel Helwani:

“I ain’t doing nothing unless I see that money in my account. After the Qatar scam, I don’t play around with these promoters anymore. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice… well, it ain’t happening twice. “Rashad knows some people, and he’s been putting the pieces together. I trust him on that because he knows I’m serious. I want my get-back from that first fight. I’ve been holding onto that L for too long.“

With his new health treatment, Jackson is ready to go. He explained: