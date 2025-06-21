Dana White claims he ‘Feels bad’ for Tom Aspinall as Jon Jones officially retires, loses UFC crown

Off the back of his seismic announcement tonight that UFC heavyweight champion, Jon Jones, has officially retired, promotional CEO, Dana White has vowed to make it up to Tom Aspinall — who has now been promoted to undisputed titleholder.

Tonight, following UFC Baku in the promotion’s first visit to Azerbaijan, organizational CEO, White, dropped the bombshell news that following a conversation overnight with Rochester native, Jones, he had confirmed his intention to retire from combat sports.

“Jon Jones called us last night,” White told assembled media after UFC Baku. “And he retired. Jon Jones is officially retired. Tom Aspinall is the heavyweight champion of the UFC.”

Failing in his bid to broker a deal between Jones and Aspinall to secure a much-anticipated unification clash, White admitted he felt “bad” for the British fighter who had seen his career hit the skids amid Jones’ inactivity.

Dana White admits he feels bad for Tom Aspinall amid sidelining

However, given his promotion to status of undisputed gold holder, White has vowed to now make it up to Aspinall in his return to the Octagon.

““If you look at what he (Jon Jones) has accomplished in the sport… I obviously feel bad for Tom (Aspinall)… but we’ll make it up to him.”

Dana White says he doesn’t regret waiting to try and make the Jones vs Aspinall fight:



“If you look at what [Jones] has accomplished in the sport… I obviously feel bad for Tom… but we’ll make it up to him.”



🎥 @ufcpic.twitter.com/Ej9BrIzcZy — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 21, 2025

Aspinall has been sidelined since the summer of last year, most recently joining a select few to successfully defend an interim title, too.

Co-headlining UFC 304, the Atherton native turned in a dominant first round knockout win over perennial contender, Curtis Blaydes on home soil, successfully avenging his sole defeat in the organization, to boot.