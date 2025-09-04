Paulo Costa Books Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov Fight at UFC Qatar

Paulo Costa has spilled the beans on social media about his next dance partner. The Brazilian fighter announced he accepted an offer to scrap with Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov at UFC Qatar on November 22nd, declaring the matchup looked “fun.”

Paulo Costa vs. Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov at UFC Qatar

Paulo Costa dropped the news on X (formerly Twitter) with his trademark bluntness: “Was offered Shara bullet in Qtar. It looks fun, I said yes”. The fight appears set to serve as the co-main event for the UFC’s historic debut in Qatar at the ABHA Arena in Doha.

This booking comes at a perfect time for the Brazilian Costa, who desperately needed momentum after winning just one of his last five fights before bouncing back with a convincing unanimous decision over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 in July. The 34-year-old Brazilian had been sliding down the rankings, currently sitting at 13th in the middleweight division. His victory against Kopylov marked his first win in almost three years and his second in nearly six years.

🚨Paulo Costa says that he has agreed to fight Shara Magomedov at UFC Qatar on November 22 👀



It looks like the trash talk has already begun! pic.twitter.com/GzFiyxfS7r — Fighters Only (@FightersOnly) September 4, 2025

Paulo Costa

Paulo Costa built his reputation as an aggressive knockout artist during a 13-0 run that included four TKO finishes between 2017-2019, earning him a title shot against Israel Adesanya. However, defeats to top contenders like Robert Whittaker and Sean Strickland damaged his standing.

For Costa, this fight represents a chance to rebuild his career against an unranked but dangerous opponent. At 34, he acknowledged needing to “put on good fights to convince the UFC he’s good to make a push for the top”. His recent improved relationship with UFC brass could help his cause, as he recently stated: “I stopped fighting against the UFC. Now we are friends. Now we are partners.”

Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov

Meanwhile, Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov represents the division’s future despite carrying a unique disadvantage. The 31-year-old Dagestani fighter sports a pristine 16-1 record with 12 knockouts, including seven first-round finishes. His most recent victory came via unanimous decision over Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC Abu Dhabi in July, bouncing back from his first professional loss to Michael ‘Venom’ Page in February.

What makes Magomedov’s story remarkable is his ability to compete at the highest level despite being blind in one eye. The Russian suffered a severe eye injury during training in Thailand early in his career, requiring eight surgeries before doctors convinced him to have the eye completely removed. He draws inspiration from former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who also fought effectively with one functioning eye after his injury against Vitor Belfort.

“When it comes to Bisping, yes, he is a motivation because he’s somebody who has went down this path already,” Magomedov explained. The two fighters bonded over their shared disability during a recent interview, with Bisping removing his prosthetic eye to better connect with his “one-eyed brother”.

Magomedov’s striking arsenal combines his background as a Russian Muay Thai champion and Eurasia Lethwei champion. His diverse attack includes spinning techniques, knees, elbows, and head kicks from various angles and distances. His most spectacular finish came at UFC 308 where he knocked out Armen Petrosyan with a double spinning backfist that sent shockwaves through the MMA world.

UFC Qatar

The Qatar card marks the UFC’s first visit to the Middle Eastern nation, adding another milestone to the promotion’s global expansion. Qatar joins the UAE and Saudi Arabia as the third Middle Eastern country to host UFC events. The November 22nd date also features other confirmed bouts including Jan Blachowicz vs. Bogdan Guskov and Alex Perez vs. Asu Almabayev.

Both fighters enter with something to prove in Qatar. Costa needs consistent performances to climb back toward title contention, while Shara Magomedov seeks to establish himself as a legitimate middleweight threat following his first career setback.