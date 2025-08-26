Paulo Costa Targets Dricus Du Plessis Fight Before Year-End “I didn’t stop to plan anything. No strategy.”

Brazilian middleweight contender Paulo Costa has set his sights on a high-profile matchup against former champion Dricus du Plessis before the end of 2025, describing the South African as an “unpredictable” and challenging opponent following his recent loss to Khamzat Chimaev.

Paulo Costa Wants Dricus Du Plessis

The 34-year-old Paulo Costa, currently ranked 13th in the UFC middleweight division, recently returned to winning ways with a unanimous decision victory over Roman Kopylov at UFC 318 in July. This marked his first victory in nearly three years, snapping a difficult period that saw him go 1-4 across his previous five fights.

Speaking with Submission Radio, Paulo Costa outlined his preference for facing du Plessis over potential rematches with former opponents like Israel Adesanya or Sean Strickland. “Dricus is better because he is fresh from the belt,” Costa stated. The Brazilian explained his reasoning: “He’s so unpredictable. He’s a tough guy to fight, to be honest. Khamzat Chimaev knew that – that’s why he hold him for so long. Even in the fifth round, Dricus was still dangerous, and Chimaev was afraid to fight him.”

Costa was highly critical of Chimaev’s wrestling-heavy approach in his UFC 319 title victory over du Plessis, where the new champion controlled the fight on the ground for over 21 minutes of the 25-minute contest. “He just held the guy for 25 minutes. Horrible,” Costa said of Chimaev’s performance.

“Fight is always fight, you know, but yeah, we can fight stand up or maybe on the ground. I don’t know. I didn’t think about that yet. I didn’t stop to plan anything to make strategy. I didn’t talk to anybody about that yet. I’m just waiting. When they say, ‘Is that guy?’ I will say, ‘Okay, let’s go.’ And then I’m going to figure it out. I’m going to sit down with my coach and people and plan my next move.”

The timing appears favorable for Costa, who indicated he wants to compete once more in 2025. “I will fight this year. I still have one more fight in 2025, before Christmas,” he told Submission Radio. Costa suggested November or early December as potential timeframes for the bout, pending discussions with UFC matchmakers.

Costa expressed confidence that his improved relationship with UFC management would facilitate meaningful fight opportunities. “I stopped fighting against the UFC. Now we are friends. Now we are partners,” he explained. “I told this to Hunter [Campbell] and Dana [White]: ‘Hey guys, now we’re partners. Let’s play together.’ So I’m relaxed. I’m chill, right? I’ll let them work on that, and they’re going to bring a good, fun match.’

PERTH, AUSTRALIA – AUGUST 18: Dricus Du Plessis of South Africa celebrates winning his fight against Israel Adesanya of Nigeria by submission during UFC 305 at RAC Arena on August 18, 2024 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Du Plessis, who held the middleweight title for over a year before losing to Chimaev, currently sits at the top of the division rankings despite his recent defeat. The former champion has indicated his intention to work his way back to another title shot.

The Brazilian’s renewed focus comes after a tumultuous period that included disputes with UFC management and a lengthy layoff from competition. His willingness to face du Plessis, rather than seeking easier opponents, signals his commitment to fighting elite-level competition as he attempts to climb back into title contention.

While no official announcement has been made regarding the potential Costa-du Plessis bout, both fighters appear motivated to return to action before year-end, setting up what could be one of the more compelling middleweight matchups of late 2025.