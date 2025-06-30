UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

All the fights for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 in New Orleans on Saturday, 19th July 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

Event: UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Date : Sat, July 19, 2025

: Sat, July 19, 2025 Location : Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA Broadcast : ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.

: ESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m. Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Full Fight Card

Main Card

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Lightweight Main Event

Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin: Middleweight

Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull: Featherweight

Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Middleweight

Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber: Lightweight

Prelims

Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen: Middleweight

Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Bantamweight

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight

Early Prelims

Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio: Light Heavyweight

Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov: Welterweight

Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari: Women’s Flyweight

Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson: Welterweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier Tale of the Tape

Name: Max Holloway Dustin Poirier Country: United States United States Age: 33 36 Height: 5 ft 11 in (180 cm) 5 ft 9 in (175 cm) Weight: 145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb) 155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb) Reach: 69 in (175 cm) 72 in (183 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 takes place on Saturday, 19th July 2025, at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near New Orleans or plan to attend UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at the Smoothie King Center, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 318 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3

The next event after UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 is UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder on July 26th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.