UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3: – Fight Card, Betting Odds, Start Time

Bymmatimmy
Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3

All the fights for Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 in New Orleans on Saturday, 19th July 2025. With betting odds, start time, date, fight card, and information on how to watch.

  • Event: UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3
  • Date: Sat, July 19, 2025
  • Location: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA
  • BroadcastESPN PPV Main Event 10 p.m. ET Prelims 8 p.m.
  • Broadcast in the UK: TNT Sports 3 a.m. GMT Prelims 1 a.m.
Max Holloway vs Dustin Poirier 3 Poster

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Full Fight Card

Main Card

  • Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier: Lightweight Main Event
  • Ateba Gautier vs. Robert Valentin: Middleweight
  • Dan Ige vs. Patricio Pitbull: Featherweight
  • Paulo Costa vs. Roman Kopylov: Middleweight
  • Michael Johnson vs. Daniel Zellhuber: Lightweight
READ MORE:  Video - Ilia Topuria shoves Paddy Pimblett in tense face off after stunning UFC 317 title win

Prelims

  • Marvin Vettori vs. Brendan Allen: Middleweight
  • Kyler Phillips vs. Vinicius Oliveira: Bantamweight
  • Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira: Middleweight

Early Prelims

  • Jimmy Crute vs. Marcin Prachnio: Light Heavyweight
  • Adam Fugitt vs. Islam Dulatov: Welterweight
  • Carli Judice vs. Nicolle Caliari: Women’s Flyweight
  • Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson: Welterweight

*Fight card, bout order, and number of fights are subject to change

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier Tale of the Tape

Name:Max Holloway Dustin Poirier
Country:United StatesUnited States
Age:3336
Height:5 ft 11 in (180 cm)5 ft 9 in (175 cm)
Weight:145 lb (66 kg; 10 st 5 lb)155 lb (70 kg; 11 st 1 lb)
Reach:69 in (175 cm)72 in (183 cm)

Start date and time

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 takes place on Saturday, 19th July 2025, at the Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA. The main card will start at 10 p.m. ET. In the UK, the main card starts at 3 a.m. GMT.

READ MORE:  Holly Holm dominates in boxing return, lands shutout win over Yolanda Vega - Highlights

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 Fight Promo

TBA

Tickets

If you are lucky enough to be near New Orleans or plan to attend UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 at the Smoothie King Center, tickets are available here.

PPV Price and Live Streams

UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 is live on ESPN+ PPV. When available, you will be able to purchase the PPV here. In the UK, you will be able to watch UFC 318 on TNT Sports.

What is Next after UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3

The next event after UFC 318: Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier 3 is UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs. de Ridder on July 26th at the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

READ MORE:  Ilia Topuria Doubles Down Targetting Paddy Pimblett "I really would enjoy punching him in the face."

Latest Posts

Latest Posts