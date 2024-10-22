Imane Khelif, the Algerian boxer who won gold in the women’s 66kg category at the 2024 Paris Olympics, has announced her intention to turn professional. This decision comes after a controversial summer where her gender was questioned, leading to intense controversy.

Imane Khelif Controversy

Khelif’s journey to Olympic gold was marked by controversy when she was disqualified from the 2023 World Championships after failing gender eligibility tests conducted by the International Boxing Association (IBA). However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) allowed her to compete in Paris as the IBA is not considered a reputable organization.

The legitimacy of these tests has since been questioned as the IBA refused to share the results or even what the test was. As Chael Sonnen explained:

“The claim that the boxer submitted a genetic test that came back with an XY chromosome—indicating that she is biologically male—is simply not true. The IBA, which initiated this whole controversy, never said such a test was done. They only mentioned that they found something, which was then appealed … “Alleging that this Algerian boxer had a test showing she had the XY chromosome, which would indicate biological maleness. But this is simply not true. The test never happened. The IBA never claimed such a test was done.“

Algeria’s Imane Khelif was born a woman and competes as a woman. This person is not trans. This person has never failed a gender test, nor has the IBA ever explained what they were testing for. The story was false. Her vocal critics largely have apologized.

Imane Khelif Boxing

Despite facing significant backlash and criticism, including an incident where Italian boxer Angela Carini walked out of their match, which she later apologized for, Khelif persisted and won Algeria’s first-ever gold medal in women’s boxing. The controversy extended beyond the ring, with Khelif filing a lawsuit against high-profile figures like Elon Musk and J.K. Rowling for alleged cyberbullying.

In a recent press conference, Khelif revealed her plans to enter professional boxing, stating that she has received multiple offers but hasn’t decided where she will make her professional debut. She expressed her desire to showcase Algerian talent at the professional level. Additionally, Khelif mentioned that a documentary about her success story is in preparation and will be shown on international platforms.

Imane Khelif’s Olympic success and the publicity surrounding her case have made her one of the most well-known female boxers globally, which could potentially benefit her professional career. However, she may continue to face scrutiny and debate as Imane Khelif transitions to the professional ranks.