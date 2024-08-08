Chael Sonnen Exposes the Truth Behind Imane Khelif’s Olympic Controversy

Chael Sonnen did not mince words when it came to Imane Khelif. The Algerian boxer has been at the center of online furor during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games due to some controversy regarding her gender.

Imane Khelif

Algeria’s Imane Khelif was born a woman and competes as a woman in amateur boxing. Last year, a non-reputable organization the IBA suspended her over claims that were dubious and never made clear. The IOC does not take advice from the IBA as it is seen as corrupt.

The media got ahold of some story and the internet was ignited with anger. People claimed that she was a man or a trans athlete nor had elevated testosterone or had XY chromosomes. However, it was all misinformation. The IBA did not say that, to this day they still have not come forward with any claims such as these.

Chael Sonnen Talks Imane Khelif

Former UFC title contender Chael Sonnen laid it out plainly. The IBA had not said any of this. It was all misinformation. Not a man, not elevated testosterone, and the IBA did not test for chromosomes. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Sonnen made it clear and did not hold back. He explained:

The claim that the boxer submitted a genetic test that came back with an XY chromosome—indicating that she is biologically male—is simply not true. The IBA, which initiated this whole controversy, never said such a test was done. They only mentioned that they found something, which was then appealed. The IOC, which sees the IBA as insignificant in the broader sports world, reviewed the appeal. The IBA is relatively unimportant in the grand scheme of sports, and they never claimed that the test involved genetics or chromosomes. Everything else—this entire narrative—was fabricated by outlets and spread across the internet.

He added: