Imane Khelif: Israel Adesanya Offers Public Apology to Olympic Boxer: ‘I got that wrong’

ByTimothy Wheaton
Former UFC champion Israel Adesanya has admitted he was incorrect about Imane Khelif. The Algerian amateur boxer has been the subject of much commotion during the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Her gender was brought into question and social media was ignited.

Last year, the IBA suspended Imane Khelif over a “Gender Test.” What this test was remains inconclusive. The IBA has not come forth with any information despite hosting a press conference just days ago. The Algerian boxer has been in the Olympic testing system for years and has never tested positive for elevated testosterone levels nor is she a trans athlete.

The IBA is not considered a legitimate or reputable organization. The Olympics do not recognize them because of past issues with corruption. With the eyes of the world on them, the IBA hosted a 90-minute press conference in which they showed no evidence to back up anything they’ve claimed, and their claims remain dubious. In a statement, the IOC slammed the IBA for their work, they said:

The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.

Imane Khelif is not a trans athlete, she is not a man, and she does not have elevated testosterone levels. But the facts didn’t matter. Social Media platform X was ignited with furor. Bad faith arguers were ready to attack. More recently, many of these individuals have come forward and apologized for their words. They realize they were spreading misinformation.

Israel Adesanya vows to beat every fighter in fantastic fashion before UFC career ends

The Nigerian-Kiwi Israel Adesanya, former UFC champion, had some choice words for Imane Khelif. But, the former kickboxer has now reversed and issued a public apology. He said:

“I don’t like to get triggered and when something triggers me, I’m a fighter, I saw the news or articles and I was like, ‘Why they letting a trans person [fight women]’ and then I find out later she wasn’t actually a trans [person]. So to the lady, my bad. I got that wrong. To the lady, the boxer, I’m sorry. I didn’t understand what was going on.” [H/t Totalprosports]

Israel Adesanya will be back in the octagon next week. The striker is looking to reclaim his middleweight title as he faces the South African Dricus du Plessis at UFC 305. The event will be broadcast live from Perth, Australia.

