‘This Is Misinformation’ Chael Sonnen Reacts to Imane Khelif’s Olympic Boxing Controversy

Imane Khelif was the target of online abuse by bad-faith actors earlier this week. The Algerian Olympic boxer has been the leading story during these Olympic games, and the story of her gender. Chael Sonnen, former UFC fighter, has taken a step forward to try and counteract the misleading information that has been circulating.

Imane Khelif

Many people online were led to believe that Imane Khelif was a trans athlete or a man acting as a woman. This infuriated the masses who called out in uproar. The fact is Imane Khelif is from Algeria where being a trans person is illegal and transitionary surgeries are not allowed. The Algerian Olympic boxer was born a woman and still is a woman to this day. Additionally, she has never been found to have increased levels of testosterone and has been in Olympic testing for at least four years.

Last year, Imane Khelif was suspended by the IBA, an organization that is not recognized as legitimate by the Olympics. The IOC has been critical of the IBA for corruption and not following proper procedures. In a statement, the IOC explained, “The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.”

“‘Are these athletes women?’ The answer is yes, according to eligibility, according to their passports, according to their history.” IOC director Mark Adams added.

Image via: AP

Chael Sonnen Talks Imane Khelif

Those who acted too quickly, and judged without knowing more, are now taking a step back to apologize for their words. Chael Sonnen, former UFC title contender and MMA personality, has gone to X and is attempting to counteract misinformation being spread.

One Tweet claimed that two men were competing for medals in Olympic boxing. Sonnen responded simply: “This is not accurate.”

This is not accurate. https://t.co/DsCLFAlOKu — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) August 4, 2024

In another Tweet, people tried to explain how women were fighting men in boxing. Sonnen countered with, “Matt, you got played. Delete this. The XY talk and the testing for such was misinformation.”