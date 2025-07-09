How Jake Paul’s Words Became Butterbean’s Greatest Motivation – Out of His Wheelchair

Jake Paul inadvertently helped Butterbean get out of his wheelchair. Eric “Butterbean” Esch has never been one to shy away from a fight, but even the toughest brawlers can find themselves knocked down by life. The man once known as the “King of the Four-Rounders” built a career on knockouts, amassing 77 wins and 58 KOs in boxing, not to mention stints in MMA and kickboxing.

Butterbean Motivated by Jake Paul

Yet, it wasn’t a punch that sent Butterbean to his lowest point – it was a wheelchair, a health crisis, and, of all things, a few choice words from YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

Butterbean recently opened up about his struggles and comeback in a conversation with Ariel Helwani. “When I was in my wheelchair, Jake Paul said some nasty stuff about me. Butterbean’s a joke. Butterbean’s this, Butterbean’s that. I couldn’t do anything about it,” he recounted. For a man who once traded blows with the likes of Larry Holmes and Peter McNeeley, being sidelined and mocked was a new kind of pain.

But Butterbean didn’t stay down for the count. “When I started getting healthy again, I thought, you know what? I’m going to push myself until I’m able to knock him out. He’s been the motivation. Just to prove to myself that if I believe in myself, I can accomplish anything,” he said. Dropping to 285 pounds – a weight he jokes he last saw in elementary school – was no small feat. Butterbean’s journey from staring out the window “waiting to die” to lacing up his shoes and running again is the stuff of sports folklore.

Jake Paul, for his part, has made a habit of ruffling feathers and collecting wins. Since his professional boxing debut in 2020, Paul has notched up 11 victories, 7 by knockout, and only one loss. He’s taken out former NBA players, MMA veterans, and even legends like Mike Tyson. His mouth runs almost as fast as his jab, and for Butterbean, that was all the fuel he needed.

Butterbean’s comeback isn’t just about settling a score. “People have contacted me wanting to know what they can do now. I’ve given them hope.” Butterbean wants Jake Paul in the boxing ring.