Imane Khelif Shines Amid Controversy, Claims Olympic Gold Medal

Algeria’s Imane Khelif is an Olympic champion.

The 25-year-old Khelif defeated China’s Yang Liu 5-0 in the women’s 66kg finals on Friday in Paris. It was a dominant run for Khelif who dispatched three opponents en route to her first-ever Olympic gold medal.

“I’m very happy. For eight years, this has been my dream and I’m now the Olympic champion and gold medallist,” Khelif said after the win. “I’ve worked for eight years, no sleep, eight years tired. Now I’m Olympic champion… “I want to thank all the people who have come to support me. All the people from Algeria and all the people at my base. I want to thank all the team, my coach. Thank you so much” (h/t MMA Junkie).

Unfortunately, Khelif found herself competing against much more than her opponents inside the ring throughout the Summer Games.

Following her 46-second TKO win over Angela Carino of Italy, rumors spread that Khelif was a biological male after it was revealed that the International Boxing Association had disqualified her from competing at the 2023 World Championships in New Delhi.

Khelif along with one other boxer, Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, allegedly failed a gender test resulting in the IBA’s dismissal of both fighters, though the type of test administered was never disclosed by the organization which is run by Russian president Umar Kremlev.

Still, the news spread like wildfire prompting practically everyone under the sun to call for Khelif to be DQ’d from the remainder of the Olympics.

Fortunately, the truth prevailed as both International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach and high-ranking officials from Algeria all confirmed that Khelif was born a woman and has identified as such for her entire life. It was also pointed out that in Khelif’s home country, being transgender is illegal, and any procedures associated with the transition from one gender to another are strictly prohibited.

Several Celebrities Walk Back their initial comments on Imane Khelif

After spreading a slew of misinformation, athletes and celebrities including two-time UFC champion Israel Adesanya, WWE Superstar Logan Paul, and two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields all walked back their comments, admitting that they had reacted to the initial reports hastily.

Instead of allowing the controversy to consume her, Khelif opted to use it as fuel, believing that her success would feel even greater in the face of such hate.