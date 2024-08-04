Angela Carini Apologizes to Imane Khelif – ‘Sad’ About Gender Issues in Olympic Boxing

The Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has been the topic of much debate in the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The internet has been in an uproar regarding her gender, trans athletes, and intersex people. Italian athlete Angela Carini has taken a step forward and apologized for her past actions.

Imane Khelif

Amateur Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, who has an overall record of 38-9, was suspended last year by the International Boxing Association, an organization that is not recognized as legitimate by the Olympics, due to issues of corruption. The IBA did not explain what tests it ran for this boxer but they did specify that it was not over testosterone levels. The IOC was critical of the decision as it did not follow due process.

“The current aggression against these two athletes is based entirely on this arbitrary decision, which was taken without any proper procedure – especially considering that these athletes had been competing in top-level competition for many years.” The IOC said in a statement.

“‘Are these athletes women?’ The answer is yes, according to eligibility, according to their passports, according to their history,” Olympic manager Mark Adams explained.

Khelif has been under Olympic testing since at least 2020 and has not been found to have increased levels of testosterone. Imane Khelif is from Algeria, a country where it is illegal to transition or be a trans person. Khelif is not trans, she was born female and has always identified as a woman. However, a story distributed was enough to ignite bad-faith actors online.

Image via: AP

Angela Carini

The Algerian boxer knocked out Angela Carini and left the Italianian athlete in tears as she quickly quit the match. A highlight that went viral and fanned the flames even more of those acting in bad faith in online spaces. Carini, amateur record of 84-23, has joined others in apologizing as they judged too quickly. She explains: