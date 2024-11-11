Nick Diaz’s girlfriend raises concerns over alleged drug struggles amid UFC comeback fight

Former undisputed and interim welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz has been the subject of speculation on social media this week, with his girlfriend alluding to alleged drug use from the Stockton native, ahead of his return at UFC 310 next month.

Diaz, a former WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting) and Strikeforce championship holder, is slated to make his return to action next month at UFC 310, taking on Brazilian-American contender, Vicente Luque in a welterweight showdown.

Slated to take on the challenger earlier this summer at UFC Fight Night Saudi Arabia in the summer, Diaz saw the pairing with Luque shelved due to reported “travel issues”.

Sidelined since snapping a lengthy hiatus back in 2021, Diaz rematched former undisputed welterweight gold holder, Robbie Lawler at UFC 266, suffering an eventual TKO retirement loss against the ex-champion.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger – Zuffa LLC

And without a win since a 2011 unanimous decision success against former two-division champion, B.J. Penn in his return to the organization, much has been made of Diaz’s booking against a ranked contender in the form of Luque later this annum.

Fans voice concern on social media over UFC veteran Nick Diaz

And on social media this week, speculation was rife regarding the Stockton veteran’s current state, with his girlfriend sharing some worrying accusations of alleged drug use from the UFC fan-favorite on her social media.

“Drug addiction doesn’t laugh forever,” Instagram user, Kay209x posted on their story, tagging Nick Diaz. “You either find sobriety or it takes your life.”

aw man seeing nick diaz like that sucks man :/ pic.twitter.com/uXE18okUQs — rich (@outliering_) November 11, 2024

And following the reworking of his pairing with Luque, Diaz issued a warning to other contenders on the UFC’s books, vowing to “hunt” down fighters who spoke of him in the past.

“Don’t for a second think I forgot about all you little fighters who had a lot of sh*t to say about me…,” Nick Diaz posted on his official Instagram account. “I’m going to hunt all you p*ssies down one at a time after I’m done with this guy.”