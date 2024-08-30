Nick Diaz issues warning ahead of UFC return: ‘I’m going to hunt all you down’

Off the back of his cancelled return to action in Abu Dhabi, UAE earlier this summer, former UFC welterweight title challenger, Nick Diaz has vowed to lay waste to Brazilian-American, Vicente Luque in a rescheduled bout — before switching his focus to other welterweight foes.

Diaz, a former interim and undisputed welterweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, was slated to return at the beginning of this month in the Middle East, taking on the above-mentioned perennial contender, Luque in his return to the welterweight limit.

Most recently featuring at UFC 266 over three years ago, Stockton veteran, Diaz dropped a third round TKO retirement loss against former undisputed welterweight champion, Robbie Lawler in the pair’s middleweight rematch clash.

Without a win since 2011, Nick Diaz earned Fight of the Night honors in a title eliminator against former two-weight champion, B.J. Penn, besting the Hawaiian veteran in a unanimous decision victory.

Nick Diaz issues warning to fellow UFC welterweights

And ruled from a UFC Abu Dhabi return at the beginning of this month amid reported travel issues, Diaz has been backed to return and fight stalwart welterweight challenger, Luque in a rebooked clash this annum — and has now warned other contenders he is on the firm hunt for them to boot.

“Don’t for a second think I forgot about all you little fighters who had a lot of sh*t to say about me…,” Nick Diaz posted on his official Instagram account. “I’m going to hunt all you p*ssies down one at a time after I’m done with this guy.”

Nick Diaz is on the hunt… 👀 pic.twitter.com/Jh90n7Tr89 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) August 30, 2024

A former welterweight champion under the banner of the now defunct, Strikeforce and the WEC (World Extreme Cagefighting), fan-favorite veteran, Diaz had long been linked with a return to action since his knockout defeat to Lawler — and boldly lined himself up for a fight with former two-time champion, Israel Adesanya.