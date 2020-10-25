Nate Diaz has taken aim at Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje in the aftermath of Khabib Nuramagomedov’s 29th professional win at UFC 254.

Nurmagomedov made it three straight submission wins by choking out ‘The Highlight’ inside two rounds during their lightweight unification fight in Abu Dhabi. Prior to that, he needed just three rounds to tap Poirier at UFC 242 in September 2019 and four rounds to end his bitter rivalry with Conor McGregor back in 2018.

Diaz was clearly unimpressed with Nurmagomedov’s last three opponents and their apparent lack of ground game. The Stockton, California native took to social media took immediately after UFC 254 to lay into Gaethje, Poirer and McGregor, he wrote.

“None of these guys know jiu jitsu Poirier Gaethje McGregor I ain’t eating this shit up like yalllllll.”

Diaz is a black belt in BJJ under Cesar Gracie. His submission game is among the best in lightweight history. The 35-year-old has 11 career wins by submission and has manged to tap some elite-level fighters including McGregor who fell to a rear-naked choke defeat when he first fought Diaz in 2016.

After falling to a doctor’s stoppage defeat to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 Diaz has taken another step back from the sport. The BMF title challenger was rumoured to be taking on ‘Gamebred’ for a second time but that rematch is no longer considered to be on the table. It’s now unclear if Diaz still has a future in the sport. However, he still appears to be training. Diaz has often been pictured alongside his brother, Nick Diaz who is currently preparing to make his eagerly anticipated MMA comeback in 2021. The former Strikeforce champion recently announced his return after a 14-week camp and a test weight cut.

