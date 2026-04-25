Joselyne Edwards Snatches Top-5 Ranking with Stunning Upset Over Norma Dumont – UFC Vegas 116 Highlights

Joselyne Edwards shocked Norma Dumont, defeating the third-ranked bantamweight contender in the UFC Vegas 116 co-main event.

Edwards came out putting pressure on Dumont early, but it was Dumont’s grappling that stifled much of her opponent’s offense. Still, the opening round was about as tightly contested as they come, sending us to the second, where both ladies would look to ramp up the aggression a bit.

Dumont appeared to fare better in the second as Edwards’ offense was relegated to one strike at a time, while Dumont threw counters and combinations.

Perhaps believing she was up 2-0 going into the third, Dumont was content to stay on her back foot, allowing Edwards to control the pace and move forward. Edwards’ offense was limited, but the optics were undoubtedly in favor of Edwards.

As it turns out, that strategic decision from Dumont would prove to be disastrous on the scorecards.

Official Result: Joselyne Edwards def. Norma Dumont via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27).

Check out Highlights From Norma Dumont vs. Joselyne Edwards at UFC Vegas 116:

💥 Joselyne Edwards revierte la posición y termina encima de la brasileña 😱#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/p19CSzwCex — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Uff potente intercambio de puños y patadas para el final del segundo round 😱#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/Qqsie3c0RL — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026

Edwards 🇵🇦 mete combinaciones potentes que hacen retroceder a Dumont 😱#UFCVegas116 | Ver en vivo por @PPlusDeportes pic.twitter.com/NofjltQ4D9 — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) April 26, 2026