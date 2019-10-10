Nate Diaz Seemingly Puts BMF Belt Haters On Blast With Cryptic Tweet

Spread the word!













At UFC 244, Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal will meet at 170 pounds in the pay-per-view’s (PPV) main event. The winner will be awarded the one-off Baddest Mother F*cker Championship, which will be wrapped around their waist by none other than WWE legend and Hollywood megastar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

However, with the addition of the BMF Title to the mix, some within the mixed martial arts (MMA) community have been hating on the gimmick belt. Names such as Miesha Tate, Kamaru Usman, Kevin Lee, Conor McGregor, and more have all thrown shade at the belt. Diaz and Masvidal have both gone off on BMF Title critics before, but it seems recent comments from those who spoke at this week’s Dominance MMA Management media day have Diaz fired up.

He took to Twitter to issue out a cryptic message, seemingly responding to those still criticizing the BMF Title.

Ur a group of pussys — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 10, 2019

Diaz followed that up with a Tweet that has since been deleted.

“1 big group.”

Diaz and Masvidal will meet inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on November 2. Masvidal has had a tremendous year, knocking out both of his opponents in Darren Till and Ben Askren in vicious fashion, the latter of which being the fastest knockout in UFC history with five seconds.

As for Diaz, he ended a three-year layoff against Anthony Pettis in August, defeating the ex-lightweight champion via unanimous decision. Now he looks to get past Masvidal, a victory that would almost certainly put him in the 155-pound title conversation.

What do you think about Diaz's recent cryptic Tweet?