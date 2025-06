Polaris 32: Women’s Squads – Full Results and Highlights

Polaris 32 went down on June 28th, featuring the first-ever female Polaris Squads match, with a stacked North American squad taking on the best BJJ practitioners from Europe.

Teams were made up of six of the best women in the sport from their respective continents, with each athlete continuing to compete until the 80-minute time limit was reached. The lineup originally featured Helena Crevar and Ffion Davies as opposing team captains. Unfortunately, a last-minute change put an end to their highly anticipated clash. Davies was ultimately replaced by Nia Blackman

Following a few more changes to the North American lineup, both squads stepped inside the Swansea Arena in Wales for a history-making night of grappling.

Polaris 32 Main Card Results:

Eoghan O’Flanagan vs Mohammed Avtarhanov

Taylor Hishaw defeats Selma Vik via Decision – Judge’s Decision

Taylor Hishaw defeats Sula-Mae Lowenthal via Decision – Judge’s Decision

Margot Ciccarelli defeats Taylor Hishaw via Decision – Judge’s Decision

Alex Enriquez defeats Margot Ciccarelli via Decision – Judge’s Decision

Ane Svendson defeats Alex Enriquez via Decision – Judge’s Decision

Ane Svendson defeats Alanis Santiago via Decision – Judge’s Decision

Ane Svendson defeats Elizabeth Mitrovic via Decision – Judge’s Decision

Brianna Ste-Marie defeats Ane Svendson via Decision – Judge’s Decision

Brianna Ste-Marie defeats Nia Blackman via Decision – Judge’s Decision

In the end, it was the North American team who came out on top, winning the competition by a close margin of 5-4.

Polaris 32 Preliminary Card Results: