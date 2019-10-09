Miesha Tate: BMF Title ‘Devalues What A Belt Really Means’

Spread the word!













The BMF belt has drawn huge debates with some calling it a bit of fun while others say it devalues the real titles in the UFC — put Miesha Tate in the latter camp.

Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will meet in the UFC 244 headliner on November 2 in Madison Square Garden, New York. Rather than fighting for a belt, they will fight for a BMF title which according to UFC president Dana White, will cost $50,000 to make. White also says it’s a one-off title.

But not everyone’s a fan. Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was expected to headline UFC 244 against Colby Covington. Because of negotiation issues, that fight will headline UFC 245 instead. He also doesn’t particularly agree that Masvidal or Diaz are BMFs given their professional records.

And for former women’s bantamweight champion Tate, she believes it devalues the real titles in the promotion such as Usman’s for example:

“The BMF belt, I think it’s weird,” Tate said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “In a sense, it devalues what a belt really means. I think that’s true.

“I don’t know what to say, I guess if people hate the fact that I have an opinion, I’m sorry but that’s really my opinion. It’s not meant to thrash the UFC or anything like that.“

