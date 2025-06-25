Ciryl Gane confident of landing title fight with Tom Aspinall in UFC return: ‘We’re waiting for a location and date’

Former interim heavyweight champion, Ciryl Gane has claimed his management are currently locked in talks with UFC brass about an title fight return against newly-minted undisputd gold holder, Tom Aspinall, remaining confident of fighting the Brit in his return.

Gane, who has been on a collision course with Aspinall since the Atherton native’s move to the Octagon back in 2020, has been sidelined since his rematch with common-foe, Alexander Volkov back in December.

Mandatory Credit: Per Haljestam – USA TODAY Sports

And landing his second career win over the perennial contender at UFC 310, Gane did so in some rather controversial circumstances, landing a split decision win over the Russian, in a judging much-criticized by pundits and CEO, Dana White.

However, given the official retiring of Jon Jones over the course of last weekend, Gane appears ready to make his return to the heavyweight limit.

And hoping to finally land a grudge fight with British fan-favorite, Aspinall in his comeback outing, Ciryl Gane provided an update on his return

Ciryl Gane plays up title return against Tom Aspinall

“My manager talked to the matchmaking, with Hunter [Campbell],” Ciryl Gane told on UFC Unfiltered with Matt Serra and comedian, Jim Norton. “I know they work on it this week, and we keep in touch. Nothing fixed yet, we’re just waiting for more discussions and maybe a location and date. We are really confident of this fight happening.”

Winning the interim heavyweight title in the main event of 2021, Gane turned in a dominant knockout win over perennial contender, Derrick Lewis.

Failing in his bid to unify the crowns against Francis Ngannou back in 2022, Gane suffered his first professional defeat in a decision loss to the Cameroonian knockout artist.

And returning against the aforenoted, Jones back in 2023, Gane was stopped in the first round with a one-sided guillotine choke submission loss to the Rochester native in the pair’s vacant heavyweight headliner.