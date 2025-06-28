Former UFC Champ Holly Holm Gets Cheeky at Weigh-Ins – Fans Flash Their Approval

Holly Holm, the former UFC champion who famously upended Ronda Rousey, is stepping back between the ropes for her first professional boxing match in over 12 years tonight. At age 43, Holm, already a member of the International Boxing Hall of Fame, faces Yolanda Guadalupe Vega, a younger, undefeated Mexican boxer with a tidy 10-0 record.

Holly Holm Gets Cheeky at Weigh-Ins

The bout is set for 10 rounds in the lightweight division at the Honda Center in Anaheim, where Holm will try to shake off the rust and prove she still belongs among boxing’s elite. Holm, from Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Vega, from Ciudad Obregon, Sonora, Mexico.

Holly Holm’s boxing resume is hard to ignore: 33 wins, 2 losses, 3 draws, and 16 world titles across three weight classes before she turned her focus to MMA. Yolanda Vega, while undefeated, has yet to face a name of Holm’s caliber and has fought all her bouts in Mexico.

Holly Holm and Yolanda Guadalupe Vega both successfully made weight for their lightweight bout. Holm tipped the scales at 136.6 pounds, while Vega weighed in at 136.8 pounds, both just slightly above the official lightweight limit of 135 pounds, but within the permitted allowance for non-title bouts.

Holly Holm’s return is not just a nostalgia trip, she’s eyeing a world title in a fourth weight class, a feat achieved by only a handful of women. If she wins tonight, she’s made it clear she wants to chase the top names in women’s boxing, possibly setting up a showdown with the likes of Katie Taylor or Amanda Serrano.

Tonight’s event is stacked, Holm vs. Vega is just the appetizer on a card headlined by Jake Paul and Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. Holm’s ringwalk is expected around 6:00 PM ET, and while she’s the heavy favorite. Yolanda Vega has youth and a clean slate on her side. Holm, ever the pro, isn’t taking anything for granted and expects the toughest version of Vega yet.

